SPORTS JUNE 5, 2018

Two out of three KILJ area girls’ soccer teams fell in Regional Final play last night. Mt. Pleasant went to Pella to play the #3 ranked Dutch and the Panthers fell 7-0, Ayden Ross had 15 saves for M.P. who ends the year 12-6.

Holy Trinity Catholic dropped their championship match to #1 ranked Davenport Assumption 8-0 in Davenport. Crusaders ends the year 11-9.

12th ranked Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville won their Regional final against North Scott 2-1 with Kate Luers scoring the Nike goals. N.D./W.B./Dan will take a 12-4 record to state to play Thursday at 2 pm against undefeated Waverly- Shell Rock.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES LAST NIGHT: Highland 5 WMU 4, Burlington won twice over Davenport North 7-3 and 6-5, West Burlington/Notre Dame 12 Danville 4, Wapello 4 IMS 1, L&M 12 Mediapolis 0, Fairfield swept Ft. Madison 7-0 and 8-5.

Today the Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team is playing in the Davis County Tournament in Bloomfield.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES LAST NIGHT: Mediapolis 11 L&M 1, Van Buren 4 Holy Trinity Catholic 3, West Burlington 2 Danville 1, Burlington split two games with Davenport West 5-4 the Grayhounds won the 1st game but dropped the 2nd 11-10.

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers host Oskaloosa tonight for a JV-Var double header beginning at 5:30 pm.

The MPHS boys’ track 2018 SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS

MVP…………………………………………………………..JAKE LOWE

LEADING SCORER……………………………………RYLAN SEBERG

PANTHER…………………………………………..KYLE VANDERHAM

MOST IMPROVED…………………………………….DALTON MOYLE

NEWCOMER.……………………………………WILLIAM COPELAND

SCHOOL RECORD HOLDER………….SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY ……….KEEGAN RICH,CHASE LAMM,COLE BURNS,JAKE LOWE

ALL STATE

KEEGAN RICH- CHASE LAMM – COLE BURNS – JAKE LOWE

ELITE ALL STATE

KEEGAN RICH- CHASE LAMM – COLE BURNS – JAKE LOWE

STATE ALL ACADEMIC

JONATHAN ITA

S.E. CONFERENCE ALL ACADEMIC

JONATHAN ITA – JAKE LOWE – KEEGAN RICH

KYLE VANDERHAM – ZACH BEASON – SAM BEATTY

CHASE LAMM – GARRETT MADDY – LEVI PUIG

TATE SHULL – JACOB STUKERJURGEN

MOUNT PLEASANT SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARD

COLE BURNS – JONATHAN ITA – JAKE LOWE

KEEGAN RICH – ZACH BEASON – SAM BEATTY

CHASE LAMM – GARRETT MADDY – CODY MERTENS

TATE SHULL – JACOB STUKERJURGEN – JADEN DAVIS

KONNOR PETERSON – KHANG TRUONG

The Southeast Iowa Track and Field Camp will be held in Mt. Pleasant June 11th thru the 14th from 8-11 am. The camp is for girls and boys in grades 4-9 and costs $30. The camp staff is current and former Mt. Pleasant Panther athletes and coaches. Campers will receive instruction on techniques of sprinting, hurdles, distance events and field events. Campers will also get a camp t-shirt, camper evaluation, camp photo and individual photo. Call Mitch Anderson head boys track and cross country coach to register 712-314-6508.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information, order forms available at sites.google.com/site/mpfirecracker5k.