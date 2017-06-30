SPORTS JUNE 30, 2017

The Mount Pleasant Panther Softball team tangled with the Washington Demons last night in a Southeast Conference double header and won both games. In the first match-up MP won 7-2, the jumped out to a quick lead scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning. They added 2 more runs in the 2nd and again in the 3rd. Jackie Fraise and Cali Leichty drove in 2 RBIs and Leichty got the win in the circle allowing only 2 hits, 2 runs and she struck out 3. In the second game it was a closer battle but the Panthers were victorious again 8-7. The Demons jumped out to a 4-0 lead but MP scored 1 run for 5 consecutive innings. The game went extra innings and got a little dramatic late, Washington scored 2 runs in the 10th inning but MP heroically rallied for 3 runs to win. Bailey Johnson had a good night at the plate with 3 hits including a double, triple and drove in 3 RBIs. Cali Leichty came in to relieve Johnson in the circle and picked up the win.

The Panther baseball team was also facing Washington and won game 1 8-3. MP got an early lead following a 2-0 1st inning, Demons tied it up in the 3rd but the Panthers immediately retaliated with 2 more runs. They went on to score 3 more runs in the 4th and 1 in the 5th for the final score of 8-3. Colby Potts earned the win on the mound pitching a complete game with 8 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. Pat Canby hit a big 2 RBI double and Cooper Huckabone had 2 RBI’s. In the second game it was a similar story MP won 9-2. Zac Beason picked up the win on the mound allowing just 3 hits, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts. Pat Canby had a home run and 2 RBI’s in the win.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES: New London 7-4 Mediapolis, WMU 5-4 Danville, Highland 4-3 Wapello, #5 Pleasant Valley 12-1/11-6 over #11 Burlington

AREA BASEBALL SCORES: New London 6-2 Mediapolis, WMU 6-3 Danville, Highland 4-3 Wapello, Pleasant Valley 9-8/11-0 Burlington, Notre Dame 5-2 Louisa Muscatine

The Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club is having a couples glo-ball tournament Saturday night July 1st. Cost is $200 per team, this includes supper and all the glo-ball accessories. Prizes for best decorated cart, best dressed golfers and best score. Supper served at 7:30 then golfing begins, call the MPGCC to sign up today…only a couple openings left!

Van Buren County historian Ralph Arnold is the person responsible for naming Lake Sugema (sue-gee-ma) and in a twist of mystery he refused to say what the name meant. Only upon his death in 2002 did a letter show up at the local newspaper, the Van Buren County Register, ending the mystery – according to Arnold, Sugema is a Native American word for Mosquito.

Lake Mosquito.

What began as a project to prevent soil loss, provide a recreation lake and possible water supply for the town of Keosauqua, has become a popular wildlife area with more than 3,900 acres of timber, lake and grasslands that is home to the endangered slender glass lizard and Henslow’s sparrow, and hundreds of plant species.

The area is part of the Lake Sugema-Lacey-Keosauqua Bird Conservation Area (BCA) that includes Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, county conservation managed land and private land that has become a destination for bird watchers from across the country.

It is also near the Shimek Forest BCA, increasing Van Buren County’s stature in the birding community. Forest habitat is just one part of various landscapes at Lake Sugema, each requiring different management plans to achieve different outcomes. Sugema is home to a booming quail population. Pheasant are sharing the quail habitat and a population resurgence of sorts following a string of mild winters and average springs. Pheasants aren’t the only species benefiting from the long term focus on developing quail habitat. Rabbits prefer those areas, as well, but probably the biggest draw is for trophy white tailed deer.