SPORTS JUNE 29, 2018

Washington swept the Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team in Southeast Conference action in Washington last night by scores of 8-5 and 7-2. M.P. has two conference games left with Fairfield here in Mt. Pleasant on Monday. Today and tomorrow the Panthers will play in the Iowa Classic in Iowa City, today they play Davenport West and Bettendorf. Saturday they tangle with Muscatine and Iowa City West.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Columbus, Columbus Junction 16, Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 6

Louisa-Muscatine 4, Wapello 0

Oskaloosa 10, Pella Christian 1

Pekin 9, Mediapolis 0

The Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity baseball team was to play at Washington yesterday but were rained out. Panthers have today off and will travel to St. Louis to play Ottumwa after the St. Louis Cardinal game Saturday night in Busch Stadium. The Cards and Braves play at 6:15 pm followed by the Panthers and Bulldogs.

AREA BOYS SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT:

Iowa Mennonite 12, Columbus Community 0 (5 innings )

Knoxville 10, Chariton 2

Louisa-Muscatine 1, Wapello 0

The Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team has released their schedule for the upcoming season. The Tigers will play at home nine times in 2018.

IW will open up with an exhibition contest against Faith Baptist Bible College on August 28 at 5 pm at East Lake Park. They will kick off the regular season at home hosting Alverno College on September 2nd at 3 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan will hit the road for a three game road trip, beginning with a match against North Central University at 5 pm on September 8th.

Oregon State won the College World Series title in Omaha last night, they blanked Arkansas 5-0 to win the best of 3 series.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be three special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith, Fran McCaffery and head men’s basketball coach at Iowa and University of Nebraska new men’s golf coach Mark Hankins will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information.