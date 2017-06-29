SPORTS JUNE 29, 2017

Winfield Mt. Union Softball Varsity game tonight will be at 5:30 with the JV team to follow. The Baseball Varsity game tonight will be at 5:30, no JV baseball tonight.

Mt Pleasant softball took two wins last night over West Burlington Notre Dame. The first game the Panthers won 2-1 off a walk-off single from Makayla Cam. Bailey Johnson went 3-3 at the plate and Cali Leichty earned the win in the circle. It was a different story in the second game with the Panthers winning 12-4. Anni Leichty and Bailey Johnson both homered in the game while Trinity Krabill was 3-3 at the plate. Johnson also earned the win in the circle allowing only 3 hits. Tonight the Panthers host Washington in a Southeast Conference double header.

Mt Pleasant baseball had a great night of pitching last night against West Burlington Notre Dame. In the first game Jacob Fried and Trace White combined for a no hitter in a 16-0 win. Pat Canby homered and Chase Lamm had a triple in the big win. In the second game Bryce Anderson walked one batter along with 5 strikeouts in an 11-0 shutout win. Caleb Potts led the Panthers with 3 hits. Tonight the Panthers host rival Washington in a Southeast Conference double header, 105.5fm and KILJ.com will have the live coverage.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 1A District baseball pairings for KILJ area teams. A double header at Burlington Notre Dame on July the 11th opens the tournament with New London tangling with Holy Trinity Catholic at 5 pm and Notre Dame hosting WMU at 7 pm. The winners will play at Highland on July 13th at 5 pm as part of a double header. The District finals is July 15th at Highland and the Substate is July 18th in Washington at & pm. The top of the District has a double header at Highland on July 11th with Pekin playing Cardinal at 5 pm followed by Highland hosting Danville at 7 pm. Winners play July 13th at 7 pm. The District 10 winner will play the winner of District 9 in the Substate, teams in that District are: Top seeded Durant, Prince of Peace, Lone Tree, Midland Wyoming, Lisbon, Easton Valley, Calumus-Wheatland and Marquette Catholic of Bellevue.

The Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club is having a couples glo-ball tournament Saturday night July 1st. Cost is $200 per team, this includes supper and all the glo-ball accessories. Prizes for best decorated cart, best dressed golfers and best score. Supper served at 7:30 then golfing begins, call the MPGCC to sign up today…only 2 openings left!

Van Buren County historian Ralph Arnold is the person responsible for naming Lake Sugema (sue-gee-ma) and in a twist of mystery he refused to say what the name meant. Only upon his death in 2002 did a letter show up at the local newspaper, the Van Buren County Register, ending the mystery – according to Arnold, Sugema is a Native American word for Mosquito.

Lake Mosquito.

What began as a project to prevent soil loss, provide a recreation lake and possible water supply for the town of Keosauqua, has become a popular wildlife area with more than 3,900 acres of timber, lake and grasslands that is home to the endangered slender glass lizard and Henslow’s sparrow, and hundreds of plant species.

The area is part of the Lake Sugema-Lacey-Keosauqua Bird Conservation Area (BCA) that includes Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, county conservation managed land and private land that has become a destination for bird watchers from across the country. It is also near the Shimek Forest BCA, increasing Van Buren County’s stature in the birding community. Forest habitat is just one part of various landscapes at Lake Sugema, each requiring different management plans to achieve different outcomes. Sugema is home to a booming quail population. Pheasant are sharing the quail habitat and a population resurgence of sorts following a string of mild winters and average springs. Pheasants aren’t the only species benefiting from the long term focus on developing quail habitat. Rabbits prefer those areas, as well, but probably the biggest draw is for trophy white tailed deer.

The Regional Tournament softball Tournaments for Class 1A thru 3A begins on Monday July 3rd. The New London Tigers will open at home on July 3rd at 7 pm against Moulton-Udell KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live. The winner will play July 5th at Moravia against Moravia. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home against Keota July 3rd, the winner advances to play Sigourney at Sigourney on July 5th. Regional semi final play will be July 7th and the Regional finals will be played at the highest remaining seed home diamond on July 10th. Currently the highest ranked team in this regional is #3 rated Martensdale St. Mary’s.

In Class 2A Regional play has July 3rd matchup of Cardinal at Van Buren. On July 5th Danville plays at Pekin,

Class 3A Regional action has Central Lee playing at West Burlington/Notre Dame July 5th at 7 pm. Columbus Community/Waco travels to Mt. Vernon to play the Mustangs at 7 pm on July 5th.

The 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team will get to play on their home field for the entire tournament the way things look at this time. On Saturday July 8th Mt. Pleasant opens at home against the winner of the Maquoketa at Marion game from July 6th . KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live, if the Panthers win that game they go into the Regional final at Maple Leaf July the 11th against one of the teams from the bottom bracket. Cedar Rapids Xavier and Grinnell battle on July 6th and the winner plays 12th ranked ADM Adel on July 8th.

11TH ranked Burlington gets a 1st round bye in Region #5 and then will play the winner of the July 6th game of Clear Creek-Amana at North Scott on July 8th. Defending state champ and 4th ranked Oskaloosa is in the top bracket of that region and has a 1st round bye and will play the winner of the Central DeWitt at Washington July 8th game. 2nd ranked Fairfield has a 1st round bye and will host the winner of the July 6th Region 6 opener Ft. Madison at Keokuk on July 8th. The bottom bracket has Waterloo East, Bondurant-Farrar and Des Moines Hoover.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the post season assignments for Class 1A and 2A baseball teams. The 3A and 4A assignments should be coming soon. Class 1A area teams in District 10 are: Cardinal of Eldon, Danville, Highland, Holy Trinity Catholic, New London, Burlington Notre Dame, Pekin and WMU. The winner of District 10 will play the winner of District 9 for a State Tournament bid, District 9 teams are: Calamus-Wheatland, Durant, Easton Valley, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Marquette Catholic Bellevue, Midland Wyoming and Prince of Peace Prep in Clinton.

Class 2A District 9 has: L&M, Mediapolis, Tipton, Wapello, West Branch and Wilton. District 10 is: Central Lee, Columbus Community, Mid Prairie, Iowa City Regina, Van Buren and West Burlington. The champions of Districts 9 & 10 meet to determine a State Tournament qualifier.

Iowa Wesleyan will open the 2017 football season on the road when they visit Cornell College on September 2, 2017. For the second year in a row, the teams will meet under the lights with kickoff scheduled for 7 pm. The home opener for IW will be on September 9, 2017. The Tigers host Crown College at 12 noon. Iowa Wesleyan will head back on the road to take on Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. The start time will be at noon against the Knights on September 16, 2017.

The Tigers will play the second of a back to back road trip on September 23, 2017. They will take on MacMurray College in a 1 pm contest in Jacksonville, Illinois. Returning to their home field, Iowa Wesleyan will host Eureka College on September 30, 2017. The game will be the second night game of the season for the Tigers, with the start time scheduled for 6 pm. IW will hit the road for their next game, traveling to Duluth, Minnesota on October 7, 2017. They will face the Saints of St. Scholastica for a 2:30 kickoff. Iowa Wesleyan will be back in Minnesota on October 14, 2017. The Tigers will play the University of Northwestern-St. Paul. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Homecoming for the Tigers will be October 21, 2017. Iowa Wesleyan hosts Minnesota-Morris in a 1 pm contest in Mount Pleasant, Iowa as part of the Homecoming festivities. Greenville College will come to town on October 28, 2017 for Iowa Wesleyan’s final home game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The Tigers will wrap up the season on November 4, 2017 in Fulton, Missouri against Westminster College at 1 pm.