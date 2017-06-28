SPORTS JUNE 28, 2017

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 1A District baseball pairings for KILJ area teams. A double header at Burlington Notre Dame on July the 11th opens the tournament with New London tangling with Holy Trinity Catholic at 5 pm and Notre Dame hosting WMU at 7 pm. The winners will play at Highland on July 13th at 5 pm as part of a double header. The District finals is July 15th at Highland and the Substate is July 18th in Washington at & pm. The top of the District has a double header at Highland on July 11th with Pekin playing Cardinal at 5 pm followed by Highland hosting Danville at 7 pm. Winners play July 13th at 7 pm. The District 10 winner will play the winner of District 9 in the Substate, teams in that District are: Top seeded Durant, Prince of Peace, Lone Tree, Midland Wyoming, Lisbon, Easton Valley, Calumus-Wheatland and Marquette Catholic of Bellevue.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES: West Burlington-Notre Dame 12 Lone Tree 4, Highland 10 Central Lee 9, Danville 10 Cardinal 9, New London 8 Van Buren 2, IMS 2 WMU 1. L&M 7 Wapello 0.

AREA SOFTBALL TODAY: The MPHS softball team plays host to West Burlington-Notre Dame in a varsity double header at Maple Leaf Field, action bebins at 5:30 pm. Mediapolis plays at Keokuk and Durant at Wapello.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES: West Burlington 12 Lone Tree 4, New London 4 Van Buren 1.

AREA BASEBALL TODAY: Mt. Pleasant gets back into action on the baseball diamond tonight when the Panthers play host to West Burlington for a double header, 1st pitch is scheduled for 5:30 pm. Danville plays at New London, Holy Trinity Catholic plays at Ft. Madison and Mediapolis goes to Keokuk.

The Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club is having a couples glo-ball tournament Saturday night July 1st. Cost is $200 per team, this includes supper and all the glo-ball accessories. Prizes for best decorated cart, best dressed golfers and best score. Supper served at 7:30 then golfing begins, call the MPGCC to sign up today…only 2 openings left!

Iowa Wesleyan will open the 2017 football season on the road when they visit

Cornell College on September 2, 2017. For the second year in a row, the teams will meet under the lights with kickoff scheduled for 7 pm.

The home opener for IW will be on September 9, 2017. The Tigers host Crown College at 12 noon.

Iowa Wesleyan will head back on the road to take on Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. The start time will be at noon against the Knights on September 16, 2017.

The Tigers will play the second of a back to back road trip on September 23, 2017. They will take on MacMurray College in a 1 pm contest in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Returning to their home field, Iowa Wesleyan will host Eureka College on September 30, 2017. The game will be the second night game of the season for the Tigers, with the start time scheduled for 6 pm.

IW will hit the road for their next game, traveling to Duluth, Minnesota on October 7, 2017. They will face the Saints of St. Scholastica for a 2:30 kickoff.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in Minnesota on October 14, 2017. The Tigers will play the University of Northwestern-St. Paul. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Homecoming for the Tigers will be October 21, 2017. Iowa Wesleyan hosts Minnesota-Morris in a 1 pm contest in Mount Pleasant, Iowa as part of the Homecoming festivities.

Greenville College will come to town on October 28, 2017 for Iowa Wesleyan’s final home game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

The Tigers will wrap up the season on November 4, 2017 in Fulton, Missouri against Westminster College at 1 pm.