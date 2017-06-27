SPORTS JUNE 27, 2017

Centerville defeated Mt. Pleasant 9-8 on the Big Reds diamond in non-conference baseball last night. The host team scored a run in the bottom of the 7th to win this see-saw battle. Dalton Shull, Colby Potts and Jordon Magnani did the pitching. Leading the hitting were: Pat Canby, Caleb Potts, Jordon Magnani and Bryce Anderson were all 2 for 4. Panthers host West Burlington-Notre Dame Wednesday night.

OTHER AREA SCORES: North Scott swept Burlington 21-0 and 12-6. West Burlington 5 Mediapolis 1, New London 4 Wapello 3, L&M 5 WMU 3.AREA BASEBALL TONIGHT: Lone Tree at West Burlington, Columbus Community at West Liberty, Danville at Cardinal, Highland at Central Lee, Keokuk at Durant, Muscatine at Ft. Madison, Van Buren at New London, Wapello at L&M, WMU at IMS.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES: Wapello beat New London 10-4, L&M 9 WMU-0, West Burlington-Notre Dame 10 Mediapolis 0, Central Lee 10 IMS 8, Burlington split with North Scott, Grayhounds won 10-1 and the Lancers won the nightcap 3-2.

AREA SOFTBALL TONIGHT: WMU at IMS, Wapello at L&M, Danville at Cardinal of Eldon, Highland at Central Lee, Van Buren at New London, Lone Tree at West Burlington-Notre Dame.

Iowa Wesleyan will open the 2017 football season on the road when they visit Cornell College on September 2, 2017. For the second year in a row, the teams will meet under the lights with kickoff scheduled for 7 pm.

The home opener for IW will be on September 9, 2017. The Tigers host Crown College at 12 noon.

Iowa Wesleyan will head back on the road to take on Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. The start time will be at noon against the Knights on September 16, 2017.

The Tigers will play the second of a back to back road trip on September 23, 2017. They will take on MacMurray College in a 1 pm contest in Jacksonville, Illinois. Returning to their home field, Iowa Wesleyan will host Eureka College on September 30, 2017. The game will be the second night game of the season for the Tigers, with the start time scheduled for 6 pm. IW will hit the road for their next game, traveling to Duluth, Minnesota on October 7, 2017. They will face the Saints of St. Scholastica for a 2:30 kickoff. Iowa Wesleyan will be back in Minnesota on October 14, 2017. The Tigers will play the University of Northwestern-St. Paul. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm in St. Paul, Minnesota. Homecoming for the Tigers will be October 21, 2017. Iowa Wesleyan hosts Minnesota-Morris in a 1 pm contest in Mount Pleasant, Iowa as part of the Homecoming festivities. Greenville College will come to town on October 28, 2017 for Iowa Wesleyan’s final home game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The Tigers will wrap up the season on November 4, 2017 in Fulton, Missouri against Westminster College at 1 pm.

The Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club is having a couples glo-ball tournament Saturday night July 1st. Cost is $200 per team, this includes supper and all the glo-ball accessories. Prizes for best decorated cart, best dressed golfers and best score. Supper served at 7:30 then golfing begins, call the MPGCC to sign up today…only 2 openings left!