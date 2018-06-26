SPORTS JUNE 26, 2018

Mt. Pleasant started out well against Centerville in high school baseball Monday night at Maple Leaf Field, Panthers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning off an RBI double by Cooper Huckabone. That would turn out to be the only hit and the only run for the night for M.P. Centerville plated 11 runs to win the game 11-1. Jordon Magnani suffered the loss on the mound. Mt. Pleasant goes to Davis County tomorrow night to play non-conference baseball.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

#7 North Scott swept Burlington 2-1 and 10-0, West Burlington 15 Danville 5, New London 5 Notre Dame 4, Mediapolis 7 L&M 0, Van Buren 11 Holy Trinity Catholic 7, IMS 4 Wapello 3.

The latest poll of top ranked baseball teams has been released by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. New London is ranked #9 in Class 1A and Fairfield is ranked # 10 in Class 3A to be the areas only ranked teams.

AREA GIRLS SOFTBALL SCORES:

Ft. Madison swept Fairfield 3-2 and 6-4, New London 12 Central Lee 2, Highland 6 WMU 0, Wapello 13 IMS 2, L&M 13 Mediapolis 0, West Burlington-Notre Dame 5 Danville 4, North Scott won twice over Burlington 4-3 and 3-2.

Iowa Wesleyan University’s men’s soccer program will kick off the third season under head coach, Tony Odorisio. The team will look to build off last season’s third place regular season finish with hopes of making the SLIAC conference tournament now that the University has reached active membership in NCAA Division III.

The Tigers will open the season with a three game stretch on the road, beginning on September 1st against Central College at 5 pm. They will head to Mount Mercy University on September 3rd at 3 pm and finish with Hannibal La-Grange University on September 5th at 5 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan’s home opener will be on September 9th, where they will host Coe College in a 1 pm contest.

For the most up to date schedule or latest news, visit www.iwtigers.com.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be three special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith, Fran McCafferyand head men’s basketball coach at Iowa and Ujiversity of Nebraska new men’s golf coach Mark Hankins will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information.