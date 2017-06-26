SPORTS JUNE 26, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ golf team held their awards banquet recently and handed out special awards. Cali Liechty received an All District Award, All Conference, All Academic and was voted the teams MVP. Keri Herr was awarded 1st team All State. Anni Liechty-All Conference and Panther award. Michal Wohlleber Most Improved Player.

11th ranked Burlington swept the 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther is girls softball played in Burlington Friday night. The Grayhounds won the opener 3-2 scoring the winning run off 6th inning Panther errors. In the nightcap Burlington won 4-3, they took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, M.P. scored 3 runs in the top of the 5th to take a 3-1 lead but then Burlington answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th to complete the two game sweep and stop a five game Panther winning streak. Cali Liechty suffered the loss in the circle in the 1st game and added a double at the plate, Chi Glaha was 2-4 and Sarah Moffett knocked in 2 runs. In the 2nd game Bailey Johnson was the losing pitcher, Chi Glaha had a double as she went 2-4 again. MPHS has a record of 22-7 and Burlington is 16-14. Panthers are off till Wednesday when they host West Burlington-Notre Dame in a double header.

The MPHS baseball team won both games they played in the Waterloo Tournament on Friday. Panthers downed Osceola Clarke 8-0 and Eagle Grove 10-4. In the 1st game win Colby Potts pitched the win. Pat Canby and Bryce Anderson were each 3-4 at the plate. In game two Jordon Magnani pitched the win and Zach Ebeling was 3-4 at the plate Pat Canby and Dalton Shull also each had 2 hits. M.P. goes to Centerville Monday for JV-Varsity action.

BUSY DAY OF SOFTBALL ACTION AROUND THE KILJ AREA: MPHS off till Wednesday, WMU at L&M, New London at Wapello, Ft. Madison at Fairfield, Keokuk at Washington, Central Lee at IMS, West Burlington-Notre Dame at Mediapolis, North Scott at Burlington, Van Buren at Pekin, Danville at Highland.

AREA BASEBALL SCHEDULE FOR TODAY: MPHS JV-Varsity at Centerville, WMU at L&M, New London at Wapello, Keokuk at Washington, Ft. Madison at Fairfield, Danville at Highland, Columbus Community at Holy Trinity Catholic, Central Lee at IMS, West Burlington at Mediapolis, North Scott at Burlington, Van Buren at Pekin.

The Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club is having a couples glo-ball tournament Saturday night July 1st. Cost is $200 per team, this includes supper and all the glo-ball accessories. Prizes for best decorated cart, best dressed golfers and best score. Supper served at 7:30 then golfing begins, call the MPGCC to sign up today…only 4 openings left!