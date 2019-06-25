Sports, June 25th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team picked up their signature win of the 2019 season, defeating #8 (3A) Centerville 3-2 in 10 innings last night.

Pitching:

Jaxon Hoyle (No Decision) 4IP, 2runs on 2hits, 2BB, and 2Ks

Bryce Anderson (W) 6IP, 0runs on 3hits, 1BB, and 2Ks

Hitting:

Trace White 2-4 with a 2B

Bryce Anderson 2-4 with a 2B

Corbin Broeker 2-5

Brennan Bender 1B and 2RBIs

Nik Coble 2B

Mount Pleasant is now 13-5 on the year, winners of seven straight games. They’ll take on Mediapolis next, Wednesday at Mapleleaf.

The varsity only game is set for 5:30 p.m.

Other prep baseball from around the area last night:

Burlington 4, North Scott 2; North Scott 8, Burlington 0

Notre Dame 5, New London 2 Notre Dame (10-4) hosts Mediapolis today. New London (4-9) plays Van Buren at Keosauqua today.

Iowa Mennonite 10, Wapello 1 Wapello (6-12) hosts Lone Tree today. IMS is 10-6.



College Baseball:

The Michigan Wolverines are one game away from being crowned National Champions. The boys from Ann Arbor knocked off Vanderbilt yesterday in Game One of the NCAA Baseball Championship.

Game two is set for tonight from Omaha, Nebraska. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

Softball:

There should be some fireworks tonight at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex when the Mount Pleasant softball team plays host to West Burlington.

The Panthers come into tonight’s doubleheader with a record of 16-6, good enough to have them ranked #13 in the state in Class 4A.

Meanwhile, West Burlington is 17-7. They’ve won five of their last six, including a big win over the weekend against Muscatine, 4-2.

Most recently, West Burlington blanked Danville last night.

8th grade pitcher Lauren Summers has been lights out for West Burlington, pitching 131.2 innings this year to the tune of a 15-2 record with a 1.86 ERA.

Makenna Davis has been the catalyst with the bat slashing .417/.434/.542, leading their team with 30 hits.

Anni Liechty has been red hot over the last week for the Panthers, smacking two home runs — bringing her total to 3 this year with a team-high 28 RBI’s.

Tonight’s doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m. You can hear both game one and game two here on KILJ.

Other prep softball from around the area last night: