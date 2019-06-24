Sports, June 24th, 2019

Sports, June 24th, 2019Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 24, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Softball:
The Mount Pleasant softball team, currently ranked #13 in the state in Class 4A, earned a split Friday night at the RecPlex Dome in Burlington versus Burlington High School.
The Panthers had the bases loaded in the 7th inning of game one before Burlington calmed the seas to escape with an 8-5 win.
Sam Broeker had a chance to be the hero, but her deep fly ball was caught to end the first game.
Broeker and Lyndi Vantiger each had two hits apiece, while Anni Liechty had a home run and two runs batted in.
Sydni Coleman took the loss, allowing three earned runs in six innings while striking out one.
In game two, Anni Liechty escaped a jam of her own to earn the split. Liechty got a big strikeout to strand the winning run, preserving a 5-4 win.
Makayla Cam had two hits in the win, including a double and an RBI.
Liechty and Ava Lowery also drove in two runs.
With the split, Mount Pleasant is now 16-6 on the year.
They’ll have off until Tuesday when they will take on West Burlington at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. You can hear both games of that double-header right here on KILJ.
Other softball from the weekend:
- W-B 4, #10 (5A) Muscatine 2; #1 (3A) Davenport Assumption 11, W-B 3
- #2 (3A) Louisa-Muscatine 9, #5 (5A) Iowa City High 1; Muscatine 5, L-M 2
- Louisa-Muscatine (25-2) hosts Mediapolis at 7 p.m. Monday.
Baseball:
Mount Pleasant baseball had yet another rain out last Friday. The Panthers were scheduled to take on Mid-Prairie but Mother Nature washed things out.
The Panthers will resume their schedule today on the road at Centerville at 7:30 p.m.
It’ll be a great test for Brent Broeker’s squad. Centerville enters tonight’s game with a record of 15-1. They’ve won five straight.
The Panthers are 12-5, winners of six straight.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the District Groupings, with seeding expected at a later date.
Mount Pleasant will battle in Substate #5 versus one of these opponents:
SUBSTATE #5:
- Davenport Assumption
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Fairfield
- Fort Madison
- Keokuk
- Mount Vernon
- Washington
The latest Radio Iowa Baseball Poll was also announced yesterday:
Class 4A
- Johnston (18-2) LW #1
- Western Dubuque (20-2) LW #2
- Iowa City West (15-5) LW #3
- Southeast Polk (19-5) LW #4
- Dowling Catholic (14-6) LW #5
- Des Moines Roosevelt (15-4) LW #6
- Linn-Mar (15-5) LW #7
- Urbandale (13-8) LW #10
- Ankeny Centennial (14-7) LW #8
- Iowa City High (16-5) LW (X)
Class 3A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (19-2) LW #1
- Davenport Assumption (16-3) LW #2
- Central DeWitt (21-0) LW #3
- Harlan (15-3) LW #4
- Marion (16-3) LW #6
- Solon (14-6) LW #5
- Ballard (14-2) LW #7
- Centerville (15-1) LW #10
- Gilbert (16-2) LW (X)
- Sioux City Heelan (16-6) LW #9
Class 2A
- Wilton (14-1) LW #1
- North Linn (29-1) LW #3
- Dike-New Hartford (21-1) LW #2
- Treynor (18-3) LW #4
- New Hampton (20-4) LW #5
- Van Meter (16-3) LW #6
- West Lyon (18-0) LW #9
- Dyersville Beckman (19-8) LW #7
- Hinton (17-1) LW #10
- Estherville Lincoln Central (18-1) LW (X)
Class 1A
- Mason City Newman (18-3) LW #1
- Southeast Warren (17-0) LW #2
- Martensdale-St. Mary’s (18-3) LW #3
- Calamus-Wheatland (23-2) LW #4
- Don Bosco (19-4) LW #5
- Alburnett (19-4) LW #6
- Saint Ansgar (15-5) LW #7
- Kingsley-Pierson (19-3) LW #9
- Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-3) LW (X)
- HLV (16-1) LW #10
College Football:
The Iowa Hawkeye football team finalized their 2019 schedule and times, the Hawks will open up their season with a non-conference tilt versus Miami of Ohio at 6:30 p.m. on August 31st at Kinnick Stadium
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
|Saturday
Aug. 31
|Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|7:30pm ET FS1
|Saturday
Sep. 7
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|12:00pm ET FS1
|Saturday
Sep. 14
|at Iowa State Cyclones Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA
|4:00pm ET FS1
|Saturday
Sep. 21
|OFF
|Saturday
Oct. 5
|at Michigan Wolverines Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|12:00pm ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Oct. 12
|Penn State Nittany Lions Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|Time TBA ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Oct. 19
|Purdue Boilermakers(HC) Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|12:00pm ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Oct. 26
|at Northwestern Wildcats Ryan Field, Evanston, IL
|12:00pm ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Nov. 2
|OFF
|Saturday
Nov. 9
|at Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
|Time TBA ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Nov. 16
|Minnesota Golden Gophers Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|Time TBA ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Nov. 23
|Illinois Fighting Illini Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|Time TBA ET TV TBA
|Friday
Nov. 29
|at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
|2:30pm ET BTN
|Saturday
Dec. 7
|Big Ten Championship Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|8:00pm ET FOX