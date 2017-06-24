SPORTS JUNE 24, 2017

SPORTS JUNE 24, 2017Written by John Kuhens on June 24, 2017
11th ranked Burlington swept the 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther is girls softball played in Burlington Friday night. The Grayhounds won the opener 3-2 scoring the winning run off 6th inning Panther errors. In the nightcap Burlington won 4-3, they took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, M.P. scored 3 runs in the top of the 5th to take a 3-1 lead but then Burlington answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th to complete the two game sweep and stop a five game Panther winning streak. Cali Liechty suffered the loss in the circle in the 1st game and added a double at the plate, Chi Glaha was 2-4 and Sarah Moffett knocked in 2 runs. In the 2nd game Bailey Johnson was the losing pitcher, Chi Glaha had a double as she went 2-4 again. MPHS has a record of 22-7 and Burlington is 16-14. Panthers are off till Wednesday when they host West Burlington-Notre Dame in a double header.
The MPHS baseball team won both games they played in the Waterloo Tournament on Friday. Panthers downed Osceola Clarke 8-0 and Eagle Grove 10-4. In the 1st game win Colby Potts pitched the win. Pat Canby and Bryce Anderson were each 3-4 at the plate. In game two Jordon Magnani pitched the win and Zach Ebeling was 3-4 at the plate Pat Canby and Dalton Shull also each had 2 hits. M.P. goes to Centerville Monday for JV-Varsity action.