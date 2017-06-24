SPORTS JUNE 24, 2017

11th ranked Burlington swept the 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther is girls softball played in Burlington Friday night. The Grayhounds won the opener 3-2 scoring the winning run off 6th inning Panther errors. In the nightcap Burlington won 4-3, they took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, M.P. scored 3 runs in the top of the 5th to take a 3-1 lead but then Burlington answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th to complete the two game sweep and stop a five game Panther winning streak. Cali Liechty suffered the loss in the circle in the 1st game and added a double at the plate, Chi Glaha was 2-4 and Sarah Moffett knocked in 2 runs. In the 2nd game Bailey Johnson was the losing pitcher, Chi Glaha had a double as she went 2-4 again. MPHS has a record of 22-7 and Burlington is 16-14. Panthers are off till Wednesday when they host West Burlington-Notre Dame in a double header.

The MPHS baseball team won both games they played in the Waterloo Tournament on Friday. Panthers downed Osceola Clarke 8-0 and Eagle Grove 10-4. In the 1st game win Colby Potts pitched the win. Pat Canby and Bryce Anderson were each 3-4 at the plate. In game two Jordon Magnani pitched the win and Zach Ebeling was 3-4 at the plate Pat Canby and Dalton Shull also each had 2 hits. M.P. goes to Centerville Monday for JV-Varsity action.