SPORTS JUNE 23, 2017

The 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team was given a very good draw in the Regional Tournament play that decides state tournament qualifiers. M.P. will be the highest ranked team in Regional #7 and will get to play on their home field for the entire tournament the way things look at this time. On Saturday July 8th Mt. Pleasant opens at home against the winner of the Maquoketa at Marion game from July 6th. If the Panthers win that game they go into the Regional final at Maple Leaf July the 11th against one of the teams from the bottom bracket. Cedar Rapids Xavier and Grinnell battle on July 6th and the winner plays 12th ranked ADM Adel on July 8th.

11TH ranked Burlington gets a 1st round bye in Region #5 and then will play the winner of the July 6th game of Clear Creek-Amana at North Scott on July 8th. Defending state champ and 4th ranked Oskaloosa is in the top bracket of that region and has a 1st round bye and will play the winner of the Central DeWitt at Washington July 8th game.

2nd ranked Fairfield has a 1st round bye and will host the winner of the July 6th Region 6 opener Ft. Madison at Keokuk on July 8th. The bottom bracket has Waterloo East, Bondurant-Farrar and Des Moines Hoover.

The Regional Tournament softball Tournaments for Class 1A thru 3A begin on July 3rd. The New London Tigers will open at home on July 3rd at 7 pm against Moulton-Udell, the winner will play July 5th at Moravia against Moravia. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home against Keota July 3rd, the winner advances to play Sigourney at Sigourney on July 5th. Regional semi final play will be July 7th and the Regional finals will be played at the highest remaining seed home diamond on July 10th. Currently the highest ranked team in this regional is #3 rated Martensdale St. Mary’s.

In Class 2A Regional play has July 3rd matchup of Cardinal at Van Buren. On July 5th Danville plays at Pekin,

Class 3A Regional action has Central Lee playing at West Burlington/Notre Dame July 5th at 7 pm.

The 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant softball team has a tough double header on the road tonight when they travel to 11th ranked Burlington tonight. The Burlington freshman softball team swept the Mt. Pleasant JV in a double header played yesterday by scores of 7-1 and 13-3.

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL SCORES: New London 12 Central Lee 3, L&M 14 Danville 2.

Mt. Pleasant will play varsity baseball in Waterloo today. Panthers play Osceola Clarke at 1 pm and Eagle Grove at 3 pm.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the post season assignments for Class 1A and 2A baseball teams. The 3A and 4A assignments should be coming soon. Class 1A area teams in District 10 are: Cardinal of Eldon, Danville, Highland, Holy Trinity Catholic, New London, Burlington Notre Dame, Pekin and WMU. The winner of District 10 will play the winner of District 9 for a State Tournament bid, District 9 teams are: Calamus-Wheatland, Durant, Easton Valley, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Marquette Catholic Bellevue, Midland Wyoming and Prince of Peace Prep in Clinton.

Class 2A District 9 has: L&M, Mediapolis, Tipton, Wapello, West Branch and Wilton. District 10 is: Central Lee, Columbus Community, Mid Prairie, Iowa City Regina, Van Buren and West Burlington. The champions of Districts 9 & 10 meet to determine a State Tournament qualifier.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding boaters and anglers to check for unwanted hitchhikers on their boats and equipment this Fourth of July to help protect Iowa lakes and streams.

Aquatic hitchhikers, everything from zebra mussels to Eurasian watermilfoil, move from one waterbody to another by hitchhiking on boats, in bait buckets and on other equipment used in the water.

CLEAN any plants, animals, or mud from your boat and equipment before leaving a waterbody.

DRAIN water from all equipment (motor, live well, bilge, transom well) before leaving a waterbody.

DRY anything that comes into contact with water (boats, trailers, equipment, boots, clothing, dogs). Before transporting to another waterbody either: Spray your boat and trailer with hot, high-pressure water; or dry your boat and equipment for at least five days.

Never release plants, fish, or animals into a water body unless they came out of that water body and empty unwanted bait in the trash.

Boaters must also drain all water from boats and equipment before leaving a water access and must keep drain plugs removed or opened during transport.

Find more information about aquatic invasive species and a list of infested waters in the 2017 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet.