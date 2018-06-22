SPORTS JUNE 22, 2018

Mt. Pleasant took two at Keokuk last night in Southeast Conference baseball. Panthers won 12-4 with Jordon Magnani getting the win on the mound reliefed by Bryce Anderson and Trace White. Rylan Seberg was 2-4, Caleb potts 2-5 and Corbin Broeker was 2-3. In the 12-9 win Colby Potts started the game pitching and was relieved by Corbin Broeker who got the win. Chase Lamm was 3-4 with 3 runs scored, Magnani, Seberg, Cooper Huckabone and Nik Coble all had multiple hits. Today M.P. goes to Waterloo to play two, Waterloo Columbus is the 1st opponent and Easton Valley or LaPorte City Union will be the 2nd game.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

Central Lee 6 West Burlington 3, Holy Trinity Catholic 16 Notre Dame 0, Van Buren 5 Danville 2, Cardinal 11 L&M 4.

Mt. Pleasant varsity softball team split with Keokuk on the road last night losing 10-9 in the 1st game and winning 10-6 in the nightcap. Tonight the Panthers host Burlington in a non-conference double header beginning at 5:30 PM KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the 1st game beginning at 5:30 PM.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

WMU 8 Columbus Community 0, West Burlington/Notre Dame 10 Central Lee 9, L&M 16 Cardinal 1.

Caleb Akey will be the new boys’ basketball coach at Mt. Pleasant high School beginning with the 2018-2019 season. Akey replaces Paul Rundquist who has taken a position at Iowa City West High School. Coach Akey has been working the past nine years at various levels in the boy’s program and moves into the varsity head coaching position from the JV coach’s position.

The WACO girls’ varsity basketball program has a new head coach Caylon DeVaul will take over the top position that had been held by Shannon Rugg.

Iowa Wesleyan University has been named a full member of the NCAA Division III effective September 1, as determined by the NCAA Division III Membership Committee and Management Council.

Iowa Wesleyan began the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division III in the fall of 2012. Tiger Athletics will sponsor twelve NCAA Division III sports with the addition of cross country this fall.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be two special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith and head golf coach at Nebraska Mark Hankins both Mt. Pleasant graduates will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information, order forms available at sites.google.com/site/mpfirecracker5k.

The 1st Annual ‘Running On Empty’ Geode Challenge and Family Fun Day Hosted by the Friends of Geode group Geode State Park will be run Sat, June 23, 2018

6:30 AM – 3:00 PM CDT with 5k & 10+k Trail runs with awards

10+k Ruck Trail run w/35lb pack with awards

There will be food, Kids activities

Demonstrations

Craft vendors

Fundraising auction

All proceeds go to the Concession Renovation Project at the beach at Geode State Park