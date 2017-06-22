SPORTS JUNE 22, 2017

Mt. Pleasant and New London had another good battle in softball last night at Maple Leaf Field. M.P. came out on top 9-1, just like the last time they met several weeks ago in New London. Sarah Moffett led the Panther attack with 3 hits, a single and 2 doubles along with 4 RBI’s and scored twice. Bailey Johnson pitched the win on a five hitter and struck out 6. New London was led by Sydni Coleman with a single and a double, the Tigers who are now 8-8 overall go to Central Lee tonight. MPHS is 22-5 overall and play next at Burlington on Friday. OTHER AREA SOFTBALL: Burlington and Fairfield split a double header at Fairfield, with Burlington winning the opener 6-5 and falling in the second game 11-6.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team hosted Davis County last night and fell to the Mustangs 8-6. Panthers were led in hitting by Chase Lamm and Keegan Rich who were both 2 for 3 at the plate. Dalton Shull and Bryce Anderson handled the pitching. M.P. goes to Waterloo tomorrow to play in a tournament against Osceola Clarke at 1 pm and Eagle Grove at 3 pm. OTHER AREA BASEBALL: Keokuk beat New London 5-1.

The latest Iowa High School baseball poll has Johnston ranked #1 in Class 4A. Harlan continues to top the 3A field. New Hampton has taken over the #1 spot in Class 2A, and the 1A leader is Mason City Newman. There are no ranked teams in the KILJ listening area, all though New London and Burlington Notre Dame have been getting votes in class 1A but not enough to make the top ten.

West Burlington has a new varsity girls’ basketball coach, John Vandenberg a 1988 graduate of West Burlington and most recently the varsity girl’s basketball coach at Wapello. Vandenberg has 22 years’ experience, he has coached at Biggsville, Ill., Danville High School and the last 11 years at Wapello where he built a record of 79 wins and 140 losses. He replaces Jeremy Price who led the Falcon program the last 5 years.