Sports, June 21st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Panthers will resume action this evening, as they will take on Mid-Prairie in a non-conference single header that will begin at Mid-Prairie High School at 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant has reeled off six straight wins, dating back to June 13th, thanks in large part to their pitching staff.

Bryce Anderson leads the staff with 27 2/3 innings pitched — which is also tops in the conference, but Jaxon Hoyle, Trace White and Nik Coble have all reached double digit innings with sub 2.60 ERAs.

Hoyle: 23 IP, 1.83 ERA (7 th SEC)

SEC) White: 19.1 IP, 2.53 ERA

Coble: 14 IP, 1.50 ERA (6th SEC)

The bats have also heated up as the days have grown longer. Corbin Broeker has been a spark plug atop the lineup, hitting a team best .367 with 11 RBI. His average is currently 9th in the Southeast Conference.

Nik Coble leads the team with 12 RBI — which is 10th in the conference — while hitting .354.

As a collective group, Mount Pleasant rarely strikes out. They’ve walked 69 times as team, as opposed to only 52 strikeouts, in 17 games.

Chase Lamm is 1st in the conference in steals, with 8. He’s also yet to be thrown out.

Once again, tonight’s contest is set for 7:30 p.m. at Mid-Prairie High School.

Other area baseball scores from last night:

Davenport North 8, Fort Madison 1; Fort Madison 4, Davenport North 2

Highland 6, Wapello 4; Wapello 5, Highland 3

Softball:

The Panther softball team will be back on the diamond tonight, at Burlington High School at 5:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant, now the #13 team in the state in 4A, have won nine of their last eleven contests, with one of those losses coming to #6 (5A) Ottumwa, last week.

Sydni Coleman has been terrific in the circle for Troy Mears’ group this season.

Coleman is 10-1 on the year with a 1.94 ERA, tops on the team. She’s also got it done swinging the stick, driving in 20 runs and doubling five times.

Samantha Broeker and Anni Liechty are the team leaders in RBI’s, both of them accumulating 24, thus far.

In all, the Panthers have three of the five leaders in the conference in RBI. Liechty and Broeker are tied for second, while Coleman is 4th.

Broeker leads the team with a .435 batting average.

Trinity Krabill is the team leader with home runs, belting three thus far — which is also the best mark in the conference. Liechty is second with two.

Once again that contest tonight will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Other softball scores from around the area last night:

Burlington 12, Fairfield; Burlington 1, Fairfield 0

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 12, Keokuk 0

Washington 8, Fort Madison 5; Washington 12, Fort Madison 2

The latest IGHSAU Softball Rankings were announced yesterday, here’s the 4A Poll:

Carlisle 20-2 ADM 19-3 Charles City 25-0 North Scott 16-7 Dallas Center-Grimes 15-8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-2 Independence 21-10 West Delaware 20-8 Ballard 19-7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-8 Norwalk 14-6 Central DeWitt 17-5 Mount Pleasant 15-8 Boone 14-8 Webster City 14-4

Louisa-Muscatine moved up to #2 in the 3A Poll. Sandwiched in between #1 Davenport Assumption and #3 Humboldt.

NBA Draft:

Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York.

Horton-Tucker was selected with the No. 46 pick to become the 39th former Cyclone to be drafted. Iowa State has had 12 players drafted since the Big 12 was formed in 1996-97, the third-best total in the league.

His teammate, Marial Shayok was also drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday evening in Brooklyn, New York.

Shayok was outstanding in his only season on the court for Iowa State. After transferring from Virginia, Shayok took advantage of his sit-out season to improve his offensive game and the work paid off as he was the Big 12’s second-best scorer averaging 18.7 points per contest.

Iowa’s Tyler Cook went undrafted. Cook averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds last year, leading the Hawkeyes in both categories.