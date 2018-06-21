SPORTS JUNE 21, 2018

Tonight the Mt. Pleasant varsity softball and baseball teams will make up their games at Keokuk that were rained out last week. The freshman softball and baseball games schedule for this morning with Mt. Pleasant hosting Burlington have been cancelled.

Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger Athletics is pleased to announce the return of cross country. The 2018 schedule will feature five events for both the men’s and women’s teams.

“We are excited to share the first schedule of the new era of Cross Country here at Iowa Wesleyan. When we were putting this schedule together, we wanted to focus on opportunities to be competitive against many of the top Midwest cross country programs as well as partake in a nationally recognized meet such as the Roy Griak Invite that will provide lifelong memories, said head cross country coach, Chris Creal.

The Tigers will open up the season in Indianola, Iowa at the Bill Baxton Invite on August 31.

Iowa Wesleyan will compete in the majority of their events during the month of September, where they will participate in three of their five events. On September 6, IW will head to Grinnell, Iowa for the Les Duke Invite. Next on the schedule for the Tigers is the Brissman-Lunden Invite in Rock Island, Illinois on September 21. In the final event of the month, Iowa Wesleyan will head to St. Paul, Minnesota to compete in the Roy Griak Invite on September 29.

The Tigers will run in their final regular season competition at the Cowbell Classic Meet in Elsah, Illinois on October 13. This will be the final tune up meet before both teams have a chance to compete in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships on October 27.

Scott Lamm Activities Director for the Mt. Pleasant Community School district received word that a local business got a call from “Paige” at the Mt Pleasant High School trying to sell them a t-shirt sponsorship for girls and boys basketball. Cost was $980. There is no Paige at the MPCSD and if you receive a call like this please disregard. This is not a legitimate fund raising effort and is a scam.

Looking ahead at the upcoming week for Mt. Pleasant athletic events. Friday Mt. Pleasant plays in a baseball tournament in Waterloo beginning at 1:30 pm against Waterloo Columbus and then either Union LaPorte City or Easton Valley. Mt. Pleasant will host Burlington in a softball varsity twin bill beginning at 5:30 pm

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be two special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith and head golf coach at Nebraska Mark Hankins both Mt. Pleasant graduates will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information, order forms available at sites.google.com/site/mpfirecracker5k.

The 1st Annual ‘Running On Empty’ Geode Challenge and Family Fun Day Hosted by the Friends of Geode group Geode State Park will be run Sat, June 23, 2018

6:30 AM – 3:00 PM CDT with 5k & 10+k Trail runs with awards

10+k Ruck Trail run w/35lb pack with awards

There will be food, Kids activities

Demonstrations

Craft vendors

Fundraising auction

All proceeds go to the Concession Renovation Project at the beach at Geode State Park

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the Regional Tournament pairings in Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

In Class 1A English Valley will play at New London on July 2nd at 7 pm. The winner will play in New London on July 3rd against the winner of the Montezuma vs HLV 1st round matchup.

Iowa Valley plays at WMU on July 2nd at 7 pm, the winner plays at Lynnville Sully on July 3rd.

Class 2A has Mediapolis at Danville on July 2nd at 7 pm.

Class 3A has Central Lee at West Burlington on July 3rd

The Mt Pleasant Panther baseball team is selling tickets to the June 30th St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves game at a discounted price. Purchasing a ticket will gain you admittance to the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves at 6:15 p.m. as well as Mt. Pleasant vs. Ottumwa high school game immediately following starting around 9:30 pm, it will be a nine inning game between the two high schools . Tickets are being sold for $35 with a face value in excess of $50. Seats will be located in the left field stands (Big Mac Land). Please e-mail scot.lamm@mtpcsd.org to reserve your tickets now.