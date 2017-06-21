SPORTS JUNE 21, 2017

The 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team entertains New London tonight in non-conference JV and varsity action. These two teams met earlier in the season on the Tiger’s diamond with M.P. winning 9-1. Tonight Mt. Pleasant will bring a 21-5 overall record and a 4 game winning streak into the game. New London won last night 2-1 in 8 innings over WMU and has a record of 8-7. Camryn Blint doubled in Carson McSorely in the bottom of the 8th for the game winning hit and Camryn also got the win in the circle. KILJ-FM and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game beginning at 7:15 pm.

The MPHS baseball team plays host to Davis County tonight in non-conference JV-varsity baseball. JV game begins at 5:30 pm and the varsity will follow.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding boaters and anglers to check for unwanted hitchhikers on their boats and equipment this Fourth of July to help protect Iowa lakes and streams.

Aquatic hitchhikers, everything from zebra mussels to Eurasian watermilfoil, move from one waterbody to another by hitchhiking on boats, in bait buckets and on other equipment used in the water.

CLEAN any plants, animals, or mud from your boat and equipment before leaving a waterbody.

DRAIN water from all equipment (motor, live well, bilge, transom well) before leaving a waterbody.

DRY anything that comes into contact with water (boats, trailers, equipment, boots, clothing, dogs). Before transporting to another waterbody either: Spray your boat and trailer with hot, high-pressure water; or dry your boat and equipment for at least five days.

Never release plants, fish, or animals into a water body unless they came out of that water body and empty unwanted bait in the trash.

Boaters must also drain all water from boats and equipment before leaving a water access and must keep drain plugs removed or opened during transport.

Find more information about aquatic invasive species and a list of infested waters in the 2017 Iowa Fishing Regulations booklet.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced their Regional Tournament softball assignments that begin on July 3rd. The New London Tigers will open at home on July 3rd at 7 pm against Moulton-Udell, the winner will play July 5th at Moravia against Moravia. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home against Keota July 3rd, the winner advances to play Sigourney at Sigourney on July 5th. Regional semi final play will be July 7th and the Regional finals will be played at the highest remaining seed home diamond on July 10th. Currently the highest ranked team in this regional is #3 rated Martensdale St. Mary’s.

In Class 2A Regional play has July 3rd matchups of Cardinal at Van Buren and Columbus at Mediapolis. On July 5th Danville plays at Pekin, the Mediapolis vs Columbus winner plays at L&M and Wapello goes to Highland.

Class 3A Regional action has Central Lee playing at West Burlington/Notre Dame July 5th at 7 pm.