Sports, June 20th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

It’s unfortunate, really, for the Mount Pleasant baseball and softball teams, who suffered yet another rainout last night.

The Panther baseball team, who have won five straight games, were scheduled to take on Davis County in a non-conference single header yesterday before rain wiped out proceedings.

Now Mount Pleasant will have today off before traveling to Mid-Prairie for a non-conference tilt Friday night.

First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

College Baseball:

Michigan has been the surprise team at the College World Series in Omaha. Tommy Henry tossed a three hit shutout as the Wolverines stunned Florida State 2-0. The Wolverines are a win away from the championship round.

SPORTSCUT

How cool is it to see a Midwestern team make a run in Omaha? You’d have to go back to 1966 to find the last Big Ten team to win the title, which was fittingly Ohio State.

The Wolverines are just one game from the championship round and for a team that lost five of seven games to close the regular season and Head Coach Eric Bakich says the key in the post season has been scoring first.

SPORTSCUT2

Michigan will take on Texas Tech tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team will have to find a third new time to take on rival New London. Mother Nature wiped out the first time these teams tried to tango, now the second time — yesterday — and now school officials will have to find a third common date to make-up what was scheduled as a doubleheader.

Mount Pleasant came into yesterday’s contest as the #15 team in the state in 4A.

The Panthers will have today off before traveling to Burlington tomorrow night for a varsity game that will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Football:

And, it’s hard to believe, but football season is right around the corner.

The Iowa Hawkeyes returned to the field yesterday.

Nate Stanley prepares for his third season as the starting quarterback and his final one in a Hawkeye uniform.

SPORTSCUT3

Stanley will head to the lauded Manning Passing Academy later this month.

SPORTSCUT4

The Hawks open up their 2019 season on August 30th at home versus Miami (OH).