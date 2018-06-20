SPORTS JUNE 20, 2018

The 4th ranked Carlisle Wildcat baseball team came to town and battled the Mt. Pleasant Panthers last night. Those cats are pretty good as they rolled over M.P. by a score of 14-4 in 6 innings. Blake Heitmeier who is a MPHS alum and was an outstanding athlete while wearing the maroon and gold is the head coach at Carlisle his team got on the board right away in the top of the 1st with a run, then the Panthers plated two runs in the bottom of the 2nd to take a 2-1 lead. Carlisle then broke loose in the top of the 3rd got the lead back and never looked back. Zach Beason suffered the loss on the mound, relief help was given by Jaxon Hoyle and Trace White. Panthers were held to five singles picked up by Jordon Magnani, Rylan Seeberg, Cooper Huckabone, Colby Potts and Keegan Rich.

Mt. Pleasant did win the JV game 8-4.

Today Mt. Pleasant goes to Davis County to play a JV-varsity double header beginning at 5:30 pm

OTHER AREA SCORES: Notre Dame downed Danville 4-2, Cardinal won 11-1 over West Burlington, New London blanked Holy Trinity Catholic 3-0, Wapello edged Columbus Community 7-0.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team was rained out at New London last night in their scheduled JV-varsity double header. It appears the games will not be rescheduled. The next action for the Panther softball team will be at home Friday night against Burlington in a double header. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the opening game live at 5:30 pm.

SOFTBALL SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT:

West Burlington 3 Cardinal 2, Wapello 15 Columbus Community 5.

Looking ahead at the upcoming week for Mt. Pleasant athletic events. Thursday the varsity softball and baseball teams will make up their games at Keokuk that were rained out last week, freshman softball and baseball teams host Burlington for double headers beginning at 10 am. Friday Mt. Pleasant plays in a baseball tournament in Waterloo beginning at 1:30 pm against Waterloo Columbus and then either Union LaPorte City or Easton Valley. Mt. Pleasant will host Burlington in a softball varsity twin bill beginning at 5:30 pm

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be two special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith and head golf coach at Nebraska Mark Hankins both Mt. Pleasant graduates will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information, order forms available at sites.google.com/site/mpfirecracker5k.

The 1st Annual ‘Running On Empty’ Geode Challenge and Family Fun Day Hosted by the Friends of Geode group Geode State Park will be run Sat, June 23, 2018

6:30 AM – 3:00 PM CDT with 5k & 10+k Trail runs with awards

10+k Ruck Trail run w/35lb pack with awards

There will be food, Kids activities

Demonstrations

Craft vendors

Fundraising auction

All proceeds go to the Concession Renovation Project at the beach at Geode State Park