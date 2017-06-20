SPORTS JUNE 20, 2017

MPHS softball team swept Ft. Madison in Southeast Conference play 15-1 and 13-0. In the 1st game Cali Liechty pitched the win and Bailey Johnson hit two homeruns. In the 2nd game Bailey Johnson pitched the win and the Panthers hit well throughout the lineup. M.P. who is 21-5 overall and 9-3 in the Souhteast Conference will host New London Wednesday night in JV-Varsity action, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game beginning around 7:15 pm. Last night New London scored 7 runs in the top of the 7th inning last night to beat Danville 10-6, they play host to WMU tonight.

Mt. Pleasant swept both varsity baseball games at Ft. Madison last night 14-3 and 12-0. Getting the win in the 1st game on the mound was Colby Potts with 4 k’s, Zach Ebeling was 3 for 3 and Caleb Potts was 3 for 4. Zach Beason threw a no hitter in the 2nd game striking out 6. Ebeling again had a hot bat going 4 for 4 with a homerun and double. The Panthers are now 15-10 overall and 10-2 in the conference, they will host Davis County in JV and varsity action Wednesday. A game originally scheduled with Albia tonight was cancelled.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced their Regional Tournament softball assignments that begin on July 3rd. The New London Tigers will open at home on July 3rd at 7 pm against Moulton-Udell, the winner will play July 5th at Moravia against Moravia. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home against Keota July 3rd, the winner advances to play Sigourney at Sigourney on July 5th. Regional semi final play will be July 7th and the Regional finals will be played at the highest remaining seed home diamond on July 10th. Currently the highest ranked team in this regional is #3 rated Martensdale St. Mary’s.

In Class 2A Regional play has July 3rd matchups of Cardinal at Van Buren and Columbus at Mediapolis. On July 5th Danville plays at Pekin, the Mediapolis vs Columbus winner plays at L&M and Wapello goes to Highland.

Class 3A Regional action has Central Lee playing at West Burlington/Notre Dame July 5th at 7 pm.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Club 2017 Golf Outing benefiting Tiger Athletics will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at the Spirit Hollow Golf Course in Burlington.

The Tiger Club Golf Outing benefits all aspects of Tiger Athletics directly supporting student-athletes.

The day includes 18 holes of golf on a championship golf course as well as a cart, box lunch, beverage tickets, post-outing reception with dinner, and many raffle drawings.

Shotgun start is set for 10 a.m. Cost is $100 per person and $400 per team of four. Limit 36 teams.

Golf teams are forming now. To participate please register online: http://www.iw.edu/GolfOuting or call 319.385.6303.