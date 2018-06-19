SPORTS JUNE 19, 2018

The Girls’ Regional Softball pairings for the Class 1A, 2A and 3A teams has been released. In Class 1A English Valley will play at New London on July 2nd at 7 pm. The winner will play in new London on July 3rd against the winner of the Montezuma vs HLV 1st round matchup.

Iowa Valley plays at WMU on July 2nd at 7 pm, the winner plays at Lynnville Sully on July 3rd.

Class 2A has Mediapolis at Danville on July 2nd at 7 pm.

Class 3A has Central Lee at West Burlington on July 3rd