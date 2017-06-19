SPORTS JUNE 19, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball was on the road Saturday at Williamsburg, M.P. lost to Williamsburg 4-3 in 10 innings and beat Pella 6-5 in 8 innings in the 2nd game of the day on Zac Ebeling’s walk off homer. The Panthers play at Southeast Conference foe Ft. Madison tonight.

Friday the u8th ranked MPHS softball team won two games at Ottumwa. M.P. beat Bondurant-Farrar in the 1st game 13-3 scoring all 13 runs in the bottom of the 1st. Panthers were led by the pitching of Cali Liechty and the hitting of Anni Liechty with three hits and Chi Glaha with two doubles. Mt. Pleasant beat host school Ottumwa in the 2nd game 3-1 in 8 innings, Bailey Johnson got the win in the circle and Sarah Moffet led the hitting with a 2 run homer in the 8th inning. Chi Glaha, Allison Buckert, and Dani Broeker all had 2 hits. Mt. Pleasant is 19-5 and will play at Ft. Madison tonight.

The Mt Pleasant High School cross country off season runs will be starting up again on Monday June 19th. The workouts on Monday and Wednesday mornings start at 6:30AM at the Old Threshers Theatre Museum and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM at Saunders Park by the pool. The runs are for all middle school and high school runners. There will be a variety of paces and abilities. It is important to get in shape now for the fall season. These are not mandatory runs, just opportunities to get mileage in. Any questions, please feel free to call Coach Murray. 319 850-0867