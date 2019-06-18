Sports, June 18th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team picked up two wins yesterday in Fort Madison, sweeping the Bloodhounds.

Here’s how things played out:

Game 1 (5 Innings)

MP 10

Ft. Madison 0

Pitching:

Jaxon Hoyle 5IP, (NO HITTER), 1BB

Hitting:

Bryce Anderson 2-2, 2B

Clayton Lowery 2-3, 2B, 3RBIs

Chase Williamson 2-3

Brennan Bender 2run HR, 2RBIs

Nik Coble 2B, 2RBIs

Jaxon Hoyle 1B

Game 2 (6 Innings):

MP 11

Ft. Madison 0

Pitching:

Bryce Anderson 6IP, 0runs on 2hits, 1HBP and 1K

Hitting:

Dalton Gardner 4-4, 1RBI

Trace White 3-4, 3B

Corbin Broeker 2-4, 3RBIs

Nik Coble 2-4, 2B, 2RBIs

Chase Williamson 2-4, RBI

Brennan Bender and Clayton Lowery 1B, RBI

Chase Lamm 1B

The Panthers are now 12-5 on the season and 9-3 in conference play. Tonight, they’ll travel to Carlisle, for a non-conference matchup with the Wildcats.

First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. You can hear all the action right here on KILJ.

Other area baseball action from yesterday:

Central Lee 2, Notre Dame 0 Waylon Weirather threw a 3-hit shutout to earn the win for Central Lee. It was the eighth straight win for Central Lee (10-1), which hosts Van Buren today. Notre Dame (7-4) plays at Danville today.

New London 15, Danville 0 Jaxon Allen had three hits in three at-bats to help lead the Tiger offensive output. New London (4-8) plays Iowa Mennonite School at Kalona Friday. Danville (1-10) hosts Notre Dame today.



Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team picked up wins number 14 and 15 yesterday, sweeping the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison High School on the road.

In game one, the Panthers rallied for two runs in the top of the 7th to break a deadlocked game, winning 5-3.

Makayla Cam, Lyndi Vantiger, Anni Liechty and Trinity Krabill each had two hit games. Liechty and Sydni Coleman each drove in two runs in the victory.

Sydni Coleman was the winning pitcher in the circle for Mount Pleasant. She went the distance, scattering seven hits and three runs, none of which were earned.

She struck out three and walked one.

In game two, Fort Madison took an early 1-0 lead that held until the 5th inning. Mount Pleasant would scratch two runs home in the 5th, two more in the 6th and would withstand a late flurry by the Bloodhounds to win 4-2.

Seven Panther starters recorded hits in the victory, Samantha Broeker had the lone extra base hit, a double, for Mount Pleasant.

Grace Kelley had two RBI in the win, as well.

Anni Liechty dazzled in the circle, allowing just four hits while working the maximum. She danced around six walks while striking out one.

The wins move the #15 (4A) Panthers to 15-5, they will be off until tomorrow, when they host New London in a double-header beginning at 5:30 p.m.

You can hear that game right here on KILJ.

Other softball scores from around the area: