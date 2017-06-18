SPORTS JUNE 18TH 2017

Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball lost to Williamsburg in 10 innings and beat Pella in 8 innings on Zac Ebelings walk off homer.

The Mt Pleasant High School cross country off season runs will be starting up again on Monday June 19th. The workouts on Monday and Wednesday mornings start at 6:30AM at the Old Threshers Theatre Museum and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM at Saunders Park by the pool. The runs are for all middle school and high school runners. There will be a variety of paces and abilities. It is important to get in shape now for the fall season. These are not mandatory runs, just opportunities to get mileage in. Any questions, please feel free to call Coach Murray. 319 850-0867