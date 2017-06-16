SPORTS JUNE 17, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team has a busy day of action today. They will be playing in the Williamsburg Tournament against the Raiders and against Pella.

The Mt Pleasant High School cross country off season runs will be starting up again on Monday June 19th. The workouts on Monday and Wednesday mornings start at 6:30AM at the Old Threshers Theatre Museum and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM at Saunders Park by the pool. The runs are for all middle school and high school runners. There will be a variety of paces and abilities. It is important to get in shape now for the fall season. These are not mandatory runs, just opportunities to get mileage in. Any questions, please feel free to call Coach Murray. 319 850-0867

One national publication expects the Iowa State football program to show significant progress under second year coach Matt Campbell. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview predicts the Cyclones will easily top last year’s win total of three.Much of the optimism surrounds an offense that made progress during the second half of the 2016 season. Steele says a key will be getting off to a good start in non conference play. Steele says if the Cyclones can win a couple of games as an underdog they could end up in a bowl game. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview his the newsstand on June 27. KILJ-AM 1130 on your radio dial will once again broadcast Cyclone football games.

As NCAA basketball regulations change regarding college basketball summer leagues are forced to adjust. The Prime Time League held its annual draft Wednesday. The league includes players from Iowa and Northern Iowa and begins play Sunday afternoon in North Liberty. The big change this year is the number of teams in the league. The NCAA altered its rule allowing two players from the same school to be part of a summer league team. Summer leagues have become just part of a player’s off season and still offers players a chance to perform in front of and interact with the fans. Former Mt. Pleasant Panther Jordon Ashton is playing in the Prime Time League this year.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has relaxed fishing regulations at Geode State Park in Henry County to allow anglers to more freely harvest game fish before the lake is renovated this summer. Anglers with a valid fishing license will be allowed to harvest fish of all species by hook and line only. Any number of fishing poles or jug fishing will be allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules. Liberalized fishing regulations for Lake Geode will be in effect from June 6 through December 31, 2017. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill. Lake Geode is one of the lakes in the state selected for lake restoration work designed to improve water quality because of the potential economic return for the investment. Poor water quality has impacted the fish population and affected all water based recreation at the lake. Implementation of water quality improvement practices in the watershed are currently underway. Largemouth bass, bluegill, black crappie, redear sunfish, and channel catfish will be restocked after the renovation.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Club 2017 Golf Outing benefiting Tiger Athletics will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at the Spirit Hollow Golf Course in Burlington.The Tiger Club Golf Outing benefits all aspects of Tiger Athletics directly supporting student-athletes. The day includes 18 holes of golf on a championship golf course as well as a cart, box lunch, beverage tickets, post-outing reception with dinner, and many raffle drawings. Shotgun start is set for 10 a.m. Cost is $100 per person and $400 per team of four. Limit 36 teams. Golf teams are forming now. To participate please register online: http://www.iw.edu/GolfOuting or call 319.385.6303.