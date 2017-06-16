SPORTS JUNE 16, 2017

The MPHS baseball team swept Keokuk in Southeast Conference baseball on Maple Leaf field by scores of 5-4 and 11-1. Cooper Huckabone continued to have the hot bat for the Panthers going 3-4 in the 1st game, his teammates Chase Lamm, Zac Ebeling and Caleb Potts had two hits each. Trace White got the win on the mound. In game two Zach Beason threw a 1 hitter and Colby Potts went 3 for 3 at the plate. M.P. is now 12-9 overall and will play in the Williamsburg Tournament Saturday.

8th ranked Mt. Pleasant split a Southeast Conference double header with un-ranked Keokuk on Maple Leaf Field winning 12-0 and losing 11-3. Cali Liechty pitched a 2 hitter in the opening game win, Bailey Johnson and Trinity Krabill each homered for the Panthers. In the 2nd game Bailey Johnson suffered the loss in the circle, she was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double. The Panthers 17-5 and (7-3) will now play in the Ottumwa Tournament today against the host school and Bondurrant-Farrar.

The latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball poll has Mt. Pleasant 8th in Class 4A, Fairfield dropped to #2 this week, Burlington is ranked 11th and Keokuk dropped out of the top 15. Class 5A is topped by Waukee, Class 3A Davenport Assumption is the leader, Class 2A is topped by North Union L&M is 13th and Class 1A has Kee High Lansing as #1

The Mt Pleasant XC runs will be starting up again on June 19. On Monday and Wednesday mornings at 6:30AM at the Old Threshers Theatre Museum and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM at Saunders Park by the pool.

The runs will be for all middle school and high school runners. There will be a variety of paces and abilities. It is important to get in shape now for the fall season. These are not mandatory runs, just opportunities to get mileage in.

We look forward to seeing the runners out there. Any questions, please feel free to call Coach Murray. 319 850-0867