SPORTS JUNE 15, 2018

Area softball and baseball action was limited Thursday because of a thunderstorm that moved thru the area and dumped water on the playing fields. The Mt. Pleasant High School softball and baseball double headers scheduled to be played at Keokuk last night were postponed and have not been rescheduled as of this time. Today the MPHS softball team will play in Ottumwa tonight

OTHER SOFTBALL GAMES TONIGHT:

Pekin at West Burlington/Notre Dame, Columbus Community at Wilton, Highland at L&M, IMS at Central Lee, Mediapolis at Van Buren, Wapello at New London and WMU at Holy Trinity Catholic.

SOFTBALL LAST NIGHT: Columbus Community beat Mediapolis 11-3.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their softball rankings for this week. On top of Class 5A is Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Class 4A is led by Charles City, Davenport Assumption sits atop Class 3A, Class 2A has Durant ranked #1, L&M is ranked 5th. Class 1A is led by Kee High of Lansing.

THE BASEBALL SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT: Pekin at West Burlington, Highland at L&M, IMS at Central Lee, Mediapolis at Van Buren, Wapello at New London, WMU at Holy Trinity Catholic.

BASEBALL FROM THURSDAY NIGHT: Notre Dame defeated Cardinal of Eldon 2-1 and Holy Trinity Catholic beat Danville 12-3.

Community Field in Burlington was damaged by the thunderstorm that moved thru S.E. Iowa Thursday afternoon. High winds picked up the tarp covering the field and blew it into the 1st base dugout and grandstand area causing damage to some netting in that area. The Bees called their game off Thursday night and go on the road for two weeks now, this will allow repairs to be made and get everything back to normal.

Starting Monday June 18th the Mt Pleasant XC team will be holding their summer conditioning runs. The workouts will be on Monday and Wednesday at 630AM at the Old Thresher’s Theatre Museum parking lot. Tuesday and Thursday runs will be at 7PM at the park by the swimming pool. These conditioning runs will vary in length and have paces for all that attend. We encourage all XC runners to attend any that they can, to be ready for the fall season. If bad weather occurs, that days run will be cancelled. Any questions call Coach Murray at (319) 850-0867.

The Winfield Mt. Union Community School District is preparing to make the transition from 11 man to 8 man football. The 8 man game of course utilizes a field that is shorter and narrower than the 11 man field. WMU is also constructing a new stone main entrance into their athletic facility. KILJ News talked with Jeff Maeder the WMU superintendent about the projects, you can hear that interview at kilj.com under sportscasts and also on our sportscasts on KILJ-AM & FM today.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ Panther basketball coaching staff would like to invite any Girls basketball players in grades 3-8 to the Jr. Panthers Team Camp.

Campers will work with our program coaches and high school athletes to focus on providing and developing the basics of all basketball skills, development of individual skills, and team concepts.

Date: Tuesday: June 19 – Friday: June 22

Time: Entering Grades 3-5: 5:30 to 6:30

Entering Grades 6-8 6:30 to 7:30

Location: MP High School Gym

Cost: $25 (Includes Camp Shirt if received by ( June 18)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net

Mount Pleasant Girls Basketball High School Team Camp 2018

Camp will focus on providing knowledge of shooting, dribbling, passing, defensive and offensive techniques and introduce team concepts of the Mt. Pleasant system.

The camp is open to any Girls basketball players entering grades 9-12.

Date: Tuesday, June 19th – Friday, June 22

Time: 1:30 – 3:00

Location: MPCHS Gym

Cost: $10.00 (Includes Camp Shirt)

