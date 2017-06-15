SPORTS JUNE 15, 2017

The 9th ranked Mt. Pleasant High School softball team had a tough tussle at Wapello last night in non-conference play winning 3-2. Bailey Johnson pitched the win for M.P. allowing 4 hits and striking out 6 hits. With her bat Bailey Johnson hit a double and had 2 RBI’s. Tonight Mt. Pleasant 16-4 (6-2) hosts Keokuk in Southeast Conference action.

Mt. Pleasant and Mediapolis had quite a battle on the Maple Leaf Diamond last night in baseball with the Panthers winning 6-4, Mepo outhit M.P. 10-9. Jordon Magnani got the win on the mound. Cooper Huckabone just missed hitting for the cycle as he had a single, double and triple and 2 RBI’s. Zac Ebeling and Caleb Potts each had 2 hits. Mt. Pleasant is now 10-6 overall and host Keokuk tonight in Southeast Conference play where they have a 6-2 record.

If you attend or view on TV an Atlanta Braves baseball game, you might get a glimpse of “The Freeze” Nigel Talton a member of the grounds crew. Talton has become a viral hit as “The Freeze” in a between-innings fan challenge. Fans receive a head start in a race from foul pole to foul pole and take their shot to “Beat the Freeze.” By the way he has only lost one of the races, the very 1st one.“The Freeze” became a social media hit after video of Friday’s challenge was posted of Talton overtaking a fan who prematurely celebrated and fell face first into the warning track.Nigel Talton attended Iowa Wesleyan University in 2009 for a year and was a standout member of the track and field team. He won the Midwest Collegiate Athletic Conference in the 100 meter dash and qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Championships in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash. Talton placed 14th in the 100 meter dash.

The Mt Pleasant XC runs will be starting up again on June 19. On Monday and Wednesday mornings at 6:30AM at the Old Threshers Theatre Museum and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM at Saunders Park by the pool. The runs will be for all middle school and high school runners. There will be a variety of paces and abilities. It is important to get in shape now for the fall season. These are not mandatory runs, just opportunities to get mileage in. The coaches look forward to seeing the runners out there. Any questions, please feel free to call Coach Murray. 319 850-0867