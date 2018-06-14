SPORTS JUNE 14, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant High School softball and baseball teams need to right their ships tonight when they travel to Keokuk to play Southeast conference double headers against the Chiefs. The Panther softball team scored only two runs in their double header loss at Fairfield Tuesday night so coach Mears crew will be looking to get the bat on the ball and get some baserunners across the plate, M.P. has a conference record of 3-5. The Panther baseball team fell at Fairfield twice Tuesday night mainly because they left 21 runners stranded on base. So coach Broekers team will be looking for ways to advance runners another 90 feet and get them on the scoreboard. Mt. Pleasant is 5-3 in the boy’s conference race and to have a chance to win the league crown they can ill afford to lose any more games. Both double headers begin at 5:30 pm.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT:

L&M beat West Burlington/Notre Dame 5-2, Central Lee 6 Mediapolis 1, Davenport North twice over Ft. Madison 12-4 and 12-2.

AREA SOFTBALL TONIGHT: Burlington at Davenport Assumption, Central Lee at New London, Columbus at Mediapolis, Highland at L&M, Wapello at Van Buren, Washington at Ft. Madison and WMU at Pekin.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT:

West Burlington 15 L&M 2, New London 17 WMU 2, Mediapolis 8 Central Lee 3.

AREA BASEBALL TONIGHT: Cardinal at Notre Dame, Central Lee at New London, Columbus Community at Mediapolis, Danville at Holy Trinity Catholic, Highland at L&M, Wapello at Van Buren, Washington at Ft. Madison and WMU at Pekin.

MPHS boys’ track coach Mitch Anderson was named the at large Class 3A boys track coach of the year.

The Danville girls’ high school track team captured the Class 1A team track title last month in Des Moines and their coach Natalie Ford has been named the Class 1A girls’ track coach of the year for her and her team’s efforts. Danville scored 56 points to win the title under the direction of Coach Ford who is in her 11th year as track coach.

Two other area coaches got at large coach of the year honors, Matt McGhghy of Keokuk for 3A girls and Brian Borrison of Mediapolis for Class 2A boys.

A big softball tournament is coming to Mt. Pleasant on the weekend of July 20 thru 22nd. The Mt. Pleasant knights of Columbus has been selected to host the Iowa Knights of Columbus State Softball Tournament at the East Lake Park diamonds.

Former Iowa Hawkeye great Chuck Long was in town yesterday to speak to the noon rotary, he spoke about his book that was just released, Chuck Long, Destined For Greatness. KILJ’s Koehler Wendt attended the meeting and visited with Long about his career at Iowa. You can hear the interview on KILJ sportscast of on our website at kilj.com under sportscast for today.