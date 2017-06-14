SPORTS JUNE 14, 2017

The 15-4 Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team will step out of the Southeast Conference tonight to play at Wapello in JV and varsity action . Wapello who has a 13-4 record won last night against West Branch 10-4.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team is hosting Mediapolis tonight in JV-Varsity baseball. Mediapolis last night played Cardinal of Eldon and won 11-2, that gives the Bulldogs a 10-5 record overall and 8-3 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. The Panthers had last night off after splitting Tuesday night with Fairfield. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the varsity game beginning at 7:15 pm.

The SCTP State Trap Championships were held at the Cedar Falls Gun Club June 7th through June 11th completing the Mount Pleasant Panther Trap Team’s season. The Rookie and Intermediate groups shot their singles on June 7th. All divisions shot doubles and handicap trap on June 8th and the Junior Varsity and Varsity group shot singles on June 9th. Final awards were held on June 11th.

In the Intermediate Singles Championship, for Intermediate Advanced Ladies, Jenna Smith finished third capturing the win in the second shoot off at 22 yards with a score of 22 to 19. For Intermediate Advanced Men, Jacob Bailey brought home fourth with a 192 out of 200 shooting his first 75 straight in the first 100 targets. The Intermediate Advanced Squad of Chase Derkacy, Jacob Bailey, Jenna Smith, Tanner Black and Tyler Simon brought home fifth with a total score of 890 out of 1000.

In the Doubles Championship, for the Junior Varsity Men, Levi Mills captured third with a 92. Immediately following the Doubles Event was the State Handicap Championship. Courtney Raub shot a 63 in the Rookie Ladies division to finish third and for Intermediate Advanced Ladies Jenna Smith shot an 87 for second.

The State Championships finished over the weekend with Varsity and Junior Varsity Singles Championship. Lilly Pereira brought home 4TH with a 187 for the Junior Varsity Ladies. In Senior Varsity Ladies, Kinsey Bruggemeyer captured 5th, getting the win in the second shoot off at the 22 yard line with a score of 22 to 16. The Panthers final medals were captured by the Junior Varsity Squad of Zach Venghaus, Ryan Borders, Levi Mills, Will Francy and Tyler Raub bringing home a fifth place finish with a score of 918 out of 1000 to complete the week.

Complete scores and leaderboards can be found at www.sssfonline.org under results and SCTP Shoot Results.

The Mt Pleasant XC runs will be starting up again on June 19. On Monday and Wednesday mornings at 6:30AM at the Old Threshers Theatre Museum and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM at Saunders Park by the pool.

The runs will be for all middle school and high school runners. There will be a variety of paces and abilities. It is important to get in shape now for the fall season. These are not mandatory runs, just opportunities to get mileage in.

We look forward to seeing the runners out there. Any questions, please feel free to call Coach Murray. 319 850-0867