SPORTS JUNE 13, 2018

Fairfield swept Mt. Pleasant in a Southeast Conference softball double header in Fairfield last night 5-0 and 10-2. In the 1st game 14 Panthers struck out Mikayla Cam was 2-3 at the plate, Anni Liechty suffered the loss in the circle. In game two Keelyn McNamee suffered the loss pitching. Fairfield is now 8-11 overall and 6-2 in the league race. Mt. Pleasant is 9-11 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES:

West Burlington/Notre Dame 8 Van Buren 2, L&M 21 Columbus 0, WMU 13 Mediapolis 3, Wapello 3 Pekin 2, New London 7 Cardinal 2, Washington 14, Davis County 4, Centerville 11 Central Lee 5, Centerville 7 Central Lee 5.

Fairfield swept Mt. Pleasant in Southeast Conference baseball by scores of 4-2 and 11-1. Zach Beason suffered the loss on the mound in the 1st game, Chase Lamm was 2-3 at the plate. In game two Colby Potts suffered the loss on the mound and Rylan Seberg hit a double for the Panthers and Bryce Anderson picked up the RBI. MPHS is now 10-7 overall and 5-3 in the conference, Fairfield took the conference lead with their 7-1 record after the sweep, they are 13-3 overall.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES:IMS 5 Notre Dame 2, Pekin 3 Wapello 2, New London 5 Cardinal 3, Central Lee 6 Holy Trinity Catholic 0, Mediapolis 14 WMU 0, Burlington Swept Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-6 and 3-1.

Results for Mt. Pleasant athletes from last weeks State Trap Shooting Competition in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

State Singles Championship results from Wednesday June 6th:

In the Rookie Singles Championship

3rd Place Squad- Ethan Graber, Izaac Zihlman, Gus Roberts, Jared Dorothy, Chase VanBibber.

Intermediate Singles Championship

Intermediate Advanced Men

3rd Place- Jacob Bailey- shoot off with Tyler Little- Burlington High School (loss- 24 to 23)

Intermediate Entry Ladies

6th Place- Courtney Raub- shoot off- Ava Lensch- Ankey Little Jaguars (Loss 24-23)

Intermediate Advanced Ladies

3rd Place- Jenna Smith- shoot off with Mackenzie Schnetzer- GT-RA Bulls Eyes (loss 23-22)

Intermediate Singles Trap League Championship

1st Place- Jenna Smith

Mt. Pleasant State medal winners for Thursday June 7, 2018

SCTP State Doubles Championship

Intermediate Entry- Ladies

1st Place- Addison McGehearty

Intermediate Advanced- Ladies

1st Place- Jenna Smith

Varsity Ladies

1st Place- Kinsey Bruggemeyer

SCTP Intermediate Doubles Trap League Championship

1st Place- Jenna Smith

5th Place- Addison McGehearty

6th Place- Courtney Raub

Senior Doubles Trap League Championship

4th Place- Kinsey Bruggemeyer

State medal winners for Thursday June 7, 2018

SCTP State Handicap Championship

Intermediate Advanced Squad

3rd Place- Mount Pleasant IA Squad- Jenna Smith, Jacob Bailey, Nick Matheney, Tyler Simon, Troy Troutwine

Intermediate Entry Ladies

2nd Place- Addison McGehearty- shoot off- Ava Lensch- Ankey Little Jaguars (won 14-13)

Intermediate Advanced- Ladies

1st Place- Jenna Smith

SCTP Intermediate Handicap Trap League Championship

1st Place- Jenna Smith

Seeding through digital tournament manager TrackWrestling is coming to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state traditional wrestling tournament in 2019. In a unanimous decision Monday morning, the Board of Control approved a wrestling advisory committee recommendation to build brackets with criteria that seeds the top eight wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes across all three classifications. The online formula will replace the random draw the IHSAA previously used, which paired district champions with district runners-up for the first round of the three-day event. Now, wrestlers are compared in a pre-tournament scoring system against every other qualifier in their 16-person bracket, with the top eight wrestlers receiving seeding and the other eight drawn in at random, while separating qualifiers from the same district tournament. The IHSAA joins approximately 30 other state associations utilizing TrackWrestling for state tournament seeding.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ Panther basketball coaching staff would like to invite any Girls basketball players in grades 3-8 to the Jr. Panthers Team Camp.

Campers will work with our program coaches and high school athletes to focus on providing and developing the basics of all basketball skills, development of individual skills, and team concepts.

Date: Tuesday: June 19 – Friday: June 22

Time: Entering Grades 3-5: 5:30 to 6:30

Entering Grades 6-8 6:30 to 7:30

Location: MP High School Gym

Cost: $25 (Includes Camp Shirt if received by ( June 18)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net

Mount Pleasant Girls Basketball High School Team Camp 2018

Camp will focus on providing knowledge of shooting, dribbling, passing, defensive and offensive techniques and introduce team concepts of the Mt. Pleasant system.

The camp is open to any Girls basketball players entering grades 9-12.

Date: Tuesday, June 19th – Friday, June 22

Time: 1:30 – 3:00

Location: MPCHS Gym

Cost: $10.00 (Includes Camp Shirt)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net