SPORTS JUNE 13, 2017

The 9th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team had quite a night of softball action against conference foe and #1 ranked Fairfield on Maple Leaf Softball Field last night. The two teams split the double header and gave the fans in the stands quite a show. In the 1st game the Panthers mounted the greatest comeback in M.P. softball history when they scored six runs in the bottom of the 7th to erase a 10-5 Trojan lead and win the game 11-10. Anni Liechty hit a walk-off double to drive in the winning run, her 3rd double of the game. Bailey Johnson hit a 2 run homered and Chi Glaha hit 3 singles, Allison Buckert and Cali Liechty each had 2 hits. Cali Liechty pitched the win. In the 2nd game Fairfield had the big inning to get the win, the Trojans scored 8 runs in the 5th inning to pick up a 14-8 win. Bailey Johnson suffered the loss in the circle, Makayla Cam was 2-3 at the plate to lead the Panther hitting. Fairfield entered the evening with a one game lead in the Southeast Conference race over Mt. Pleasant, and they went home still in the lead by one game……it appears when the two teams meet July 3rd in Fairfield to wrap up the regular season and determine the conference championship, there should be lots of fireworks.

Mt. Pleasant and Fairfield split in the varsity baseball double header at Maple Leaf last night, Trojans took the 1st game 8-4 and Panthers won the nightcap 11-1. Fairfield got out to a quick lead in the 1st game and kept building, Dalton Shull suffered the loss on the mound.

Game two had Colby Potts pick up the win on the mound. This time M.P. had the quick start scoring 8 runs in the 1st inning. Zac Ebeling had a triple to lead the Panther hitting. Mt. Pleasant is 9-9 over all now and trail Fairfield by one game in the conference race with a 6-2 record.

The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association poll for this week shows Class 4A topped by Johnston, Class 3A is still led by #1 Harlan, Wilton is #1 in 2A and in Class 1A Mason City Newman remains #1. There are no teams in the KILJ listening area ranked, all though New London is getting votes in Class 1A and Fairfield got some votes in 3A.

Post season awards were handed out to the members of the Mt. Pleasant Panthers Boy’s Track Team this week. The MVP Award was shared by Logan Murray and Jake Lowe. Leading Scorer-Keegan Rich, Most Improved-Cody Mertens, Most Potential-Khang Truong and Sam Beatty. Newcomer Award-Rylan Seberg, School Record Award-Logan Murray. All State Honors to Logan Murray, Cole Burns, Jake Lowe, Keegan Rich and Chase Lamm. Adam Bodenham was named Academic All State.

The Senior All Star Track Meet was held this past weekend in Dubuque. It pits senior all-star track athletes from Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois against each other. This year’s event was won by Wisconsin. Logan Murray of Mt. Pleasant High School participated in the 1600 meter run and finished 3rd in a time of 4:35. Cornell Hulme of Waco High School ran 6th in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.15, he also was a member of the winning 1600 medley relay team that ran 3:45, and was on the 4×100 relay team that did not finish.

The Mt Pleasant XC runs will be starting up again on June 19. On Monday and Wednesday mornings at 6:30AM at the Old Threshers Theatre Museum and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00 PM at Saunders Park by the pool.

The runs will be for all middle school and high school runners. There will be a variety of paces and abilities. It is important to get in shape now for the fall season. These are not mandatory runs, just opportunities to get mileage in.

We look forward to seeing the runners out there. Any questions, please feel free to call Coach Murray. 319 850-0867