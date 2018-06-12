SPORTS JUNE 12, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity softball and baseball teams have big conference double headers today at Fairfield. Tonight’s games will go a long ways in determining conference champions.

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL GAMES TONIGHT:

Van Buren at West Burlington-Notre Dame, L&M at Columbus Community, Mediapolis at WMU, New London at Cardinal of Eldon, Pekin at Wapello and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Burlington.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES FROM MONDAY:

Wapello 12 Mediapolis 0, L&M 6 WMU o, New London 3 Pekin 1, Ft. Madison twice over Keokuk 8-2 and 4-2, Central Lee 11 Danville 8.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL GAMES TONIGHT:

IMS at Burlington Notre Dame, Van Buren at West Burlington, Holy Trinity Catholic at Central Lee, L&M at Columbus Community, Mediapolis at WMU, New London at Cardinal of Eldon and Pekin at Wapello.

BASEBALL SCORES FROM MONDAY NIGHT: Davenport North beat Burlington 7-0 in the 1st game of a double header, then the Grayhounds won the nightcap 4-0. L&M 11 WMU 1, New London 8 Pekin 2, Wapello 15 Mediapolis 3.

Tessa Smith a sophomore at Waco high School has earned a position on the Iowa National High School Rodeo team as a barrel racer. She will compete in the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 15th thru the 21st.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference released the Spring All-Academic list on Friday, June 8, 2018. Of the 197 student-athletes from the conference, Iowa Wesleyan had fourteen individuals representing three sports make the list.

Brock Butler, Blake Forsythe, and Austin Willis earned the honors while participating in men’s golf this spring.

The Tiger Softball team had four individuals make the list. They included Julie Dodd, Sheridan Gealow, Samantha McIlwain, and Sydnee Stalker.

The baseball team had the largest number of individuals for IW on the All-Academic team with seven recipients this spring. Austin Christian, Tyler Cooksey, Nick Fencl, Parker Leland, Matthew Murphy, Alex Payne, and Michael Rojas all met the requirements to earn the honors.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ Panther basketball coaching staff would like to invite any Girls basketball players in grades 3-8 to the Jr. Panthers Team Camp.

Campers will work with our program coaches and high school athletes to focus on providing and developing the basics of all basketball skills, development of individual skills, and team concepts.

Date: Tuesday: June 19 – Friday: June 22

Time: Entering Grades 3-5: 5:30 to 6:30

Entering Grades 6-8 6:30 to 7:30

Location: MP High School Gym

Cost: $25 (Includes Camp Shirt if received by ( June 18)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net

Mount Pleasant Girls Basketball High School Team Camp 2018

Camp will focus on providing knowledge of shooting, dribbling, passing, defensive and offensive techniques and introduce team concepts of the Mt. Pleasant system.

The camp is open to any Girls basketball players entering grades 9-12.

Date: Tuesday, June 19th – Friday, June 22

Time: 1:30 – 3:00

Location: MPCHS Gym

Cost: $10.00 (Includes Camp Shirt)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net