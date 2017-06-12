SPORTS JUNE 12, 2017

Mt. Pleasant and Fairfield meet tonight in Southeast Conference softball and baseball double header clashes that will play big in the league title race. In the girls matchup Fairfield is ranked #1 in Class 4A this week taking over that place after Oskaloosa had suffered some losses. Well as soon as they moved into that spot the Trojans suffered a loss to unranked West Burlington/Notre Dame in the tournament Fairfield hosted. After that loss the Trojans rolled to wins over New London and Cardinal of Eldon to improve their record to 15-2 overall and they are 6-0 and in 1st place in the Southeast Conference just ahead of the Mt. Pleasant Panthers who are ranked 9th and have a 14-3 overall record and 5-1 in the conference. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the 1st game of the twin bill at 5:30 pm.

In the baseball matchup Fairfield is 10-5 overall and 6-0 in the conference. They are coming off a loss to Davis County Saturday by a 19-14 score. MPHS is one game back in the conference at 5-1 and overall are 8-8. 1st game of the double header begins at 5:30 P.M.

The Mt. Pleasant Community School District Board will act on a number of personnel items involving athletic coaching positions Monday night according to the meeting agenda posted on the school website. Selections to be acted on: Lyle Murray as head girls cross country coach, Lisa Lowery 8th grade volleyball, Heidi Huckabone 7th grade volleyball, Wanda Broeker 7th grade volleyball, Marshall Cotton 8th grade football. Coaches transferring to other positions: Curt Watson will become varsity girls basketball coach, John Bohle will move to varsity assistant, Sarah Hager will be the JV girls coach. Rocco Russo will move to varsity football assistant to fill the opening created with Brent Broker resigning from that spot.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Soccer Championships were decided Saturday in Des Moines. Class 1A championship saw Davenport Assumption win over Center Point-Urbana 3-0. Class 2A was won by Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-1 over Union. Class 3A title goes to Ames with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has relaxed fishing regulations at Geode State Park in Henry County as of June 6, to allow anglers to more freely harvest game fish before the lake is renovated this summer.

Anglers with a valid fishing license will be allowed to harvest fish of all species by hook and line only. Any number of fishing poles or jug fishing will be allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Lake Geode will be in effect from June 6 through December 31, 2017. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Lake Geode is one of the lakes in the state selected for lake restoration work designed to improve water quality because of the potential economic return for the investment. Poor water quality has impacted the fish population and affected all water based recreation at the lake. Implementation of water quality improvement practices in the watershed are currently underway.

Largemouth bass, bluegill, black crappie, redear sunfish, and channel catfish will be restocked after the renovation.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Club announces the 2017 Golf Outing benefiting Tiger Athletics on Wednesday, June 21, at the Spirit Hollow Golf Course in Burlington.

The Tiger Club Golf Outing benefits all aspects of Tiger Athletics directly supporting student-athletes.

The day includes 18 holes of golf on a championship golf course as well as a cart, box lunch, beverage tickets, post-outing reception with dinner, and many raffle drawings.

Shotgun start is set for 10 a.m. Cost is $100 per person and $400 per team of four. Limit 36 teams.

Golf teams are forming now. To participate please register online: http://www.iw.edu/GolfOuting or call 319.385.6303. Players/Teams will be registered on a first-come, first-serve basis.