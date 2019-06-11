Sports, June 11th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team earned a split last night at home versus Fairfield, snapping the Trojans’ five game winning streak.

Here’s how things played out yesterday:

Game One:

MP 5

Fairfield 3

Pitching:

Bryce Anderson (Win) 6IP, 3 runs on 4 hits and 4 walks with 8 Ks

Trace White (Save) 1IP

Hitting:

Nik Coble 1B and 2RBIs

Jaxon Hoyle 1B and 1RBI

Chase Lamm 1B

Game 2

MP 4

Fairfield 6

Pitching:

Trace White (L) 3 1/3 IP, 5 runs on 7 hits, 2BB

Nik Coble 3 2/3 IP, 1 run on 2 hits and 3 walks with 5Ks

Hitting:

Jaxon Hoyle 2-3 with 1RBI

Corbin Broeker 1B and 2RBIs

Clayton Lowery, Chase Lamm, Trace White all had 1B

The Panthers are now 6-5 on the year, they’ll take on Keokuk on Thursday in a varsity doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Other scores from around the area yesterday:

Notre Dame 11, West Burlington 0

Fort Madison 27, Keokuk 5; Fort Madison 15, Keokuk 5

Mediapolis 5, Wapello 0

New London 12, Pekin 7

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team also split last night with Fairfield, notching a 5-1 game one victory, and losing 17-5 in the nightcap.

Anni Liechty had two hits in the game one win, while Sam Broeker had a double and drove in three.

Liechty and Savannah Walls had the other runs batted in for Mount Pleasant, who came from behind to score the game’s final five runs.

Sydni Coleman was dynamite in the circle for the Panthers, who went the distance scattering just six hits, allowing just one unearned run, walking none and striking out five.

Fairfield’s bats woke up in a big way in game two, as the Trojans scored three runs in the first, five in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to secure the 17-5 win.

Anni Liechty took the loss in the circle for the Panthers.

Trinity Krabill had two hits, as did Lexi Magnani.

Mount Pleasant is now 9-4 on the season.

They’ll take on Danville tonight at home.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Other softball finals from last night:

#3 Louisa-Muscatine 15, Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Fort Madison 4, Keokuk 1; Fort Madison 8, Keokuk 6

Wapello 13, Mediapolis 4

Danville 6, Central 5

Boys’ Soccer:

And the Mount Pleasant boys’ soccer team will be under new leadership next year. The Mount Pleasant Community School District Board of Education approved the resignation of head coach Neil Schmitz at their meeting last night.

Schmitz helped guide the Panthers to a 13-6 record this year.

Under his tutilige Nathan Rauenbuehler was named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year.