SPORTS JUNE 11, 2018

Keegan Rich represented the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ track team at the Annual Senior All Star Track meet held in Dubuque, Iowa Saturday. Rich finished 2nd in the long jump event.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union wrapped up their soccer championships Saturday. Davenport Assumption won the Class 1A title, Council Bluffs Lewis Central won the Class 2A and Ankeny Centennial won the 3A title.

Justify won the Belmont Stakes Saturday, the third jewel of the Triple Crown. Justify led the entire race and picked up his 6th straight victory in the past 110 days.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team traveled to L&M to play Friday night and came home with a 15-0 win. Jordon Magnani got the win on the mound striking out 6 Falcons. The Potts twins Caleb and Colby each had doubles and RBI’s. M.P. is idle until Tuesday when they play a varsity conference double header at Fairfield.

Tom Lehman the second-round leader, took the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic held in Des Moines after weather washed out the final round Sunday. The 59-year-old Lehman shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to reach 13 under and take a two-shot lead over Bernhard Langer, Glen Day, Woody Austin and Scott Parel. Tournament officials delayed play 9 times Sunday after persistent rain showers kept moving thru the area before finally calling it quits.

As Iowa Hawkeye football newcomers get ready to start their summer academic and conditioning schedule, there’s a fresh face in the Hawkeye backfield. Mekhi Sargent, a first-team all-American running back at Iowa Western Community College last season, has enrolled at Iowa. Sargent rolled up 1,449 rushing yards last season in 10 games for the Reivers. Sargent averaged 7.1 yards per attempt and fumbled just once on his 205 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 91 yards and scored a total of 16 touchdowns for Iowa Western. Sargent has three years of eligibility remaining.

A Southeast Iowa native is taking over the Iowa Hawkeyes’ softball program. Iowa named Renee Luers-Gillispie, a Danville, Iowa native, the program’s fifth head coach Friday. Luers-Gillispie was previously head coach at Central Florida, where she was 625-403 in 18 years. Renee takes over for Marla Looper, who resigned after compiling a 172-247 record in eight seasons. Luers-Gillispie, graduated from Danville High School in 1979 ending a steller career in several sports, then she played collegiately at Kirkwood and West Texas A&M.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ Panther basketball coaching staff would like to invite any Girls basketball players in grades 3-8 to the Jr. Panthers Team Camp. Campers will work with our program coaches and high school athletes to focus on providing and developing the basics of all basketball skills, development of individual skills, and team concepts. Date: Tuesday: June 19 – Friday: June 22 Time: Entering Grades 3-5: 5:30 to 6:30 Entering Grades 6-8 6:30 to 7:30 Location: MP High School Gym Cost: $25 (Includes Camp Shirt if received by ( June 18) For More information contact: Coach Watson 319-931-8718 cwatson@iowatelecom.net