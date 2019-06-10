Sports, June 10th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team picked up a sweep last Friday in Keokuk, improving their record to 5-4.

In game one, the Panthers jumped out to a 14-8 lead after six innings and added two more in the 7th to pull away for a 16-8 win. In game two, the Panthers raced to a 14-0 lead and never looked back to earn the sweep.

It was a solid bounce back performance after splitting a doubleheader Thursday with Washington.

The Panthers enjoyed the weekend off and will open up a four game homestand, starting with Fairfield Monday night.

You can listen to that contest right here on KILJ.

Other area baseball tonight:

Danville (1-6) plays Central Lee at Donnellson.

Winfield-Mount Union (0-7) plays Louisa-Muscatine.

Mediapolis (0-9) plays at Wapello.

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team also swept Keokuk last Friday, earning a pair of large margin victories.

In game one it was a 13-0 final, in favor of Mount Pleasant.

Junior Sydni Coleman worked a complete game in the opener, allowing just two hits while striking out four.

Sam Broeker was 4-for-4, with a team high four runs batted in.

Makalya Cam, Trinity Krabill, Sydni Coleman and Savana Walls each had multi- hit games in the win.

In game two, it was more of the same.

The Panthers struck early and often, en route to a 13-1 win.

Freshman pitcher Hannah Newman threw the first four innings allowing just four hits and one run.

Cam, Krabill and Coleman each had three hits, while Anni Liechty added two as well.

With the pair of victories in tow, the Panthers are now 8-3 on the year.

They too will battle Fairfield at home tonight in a doubleheader set at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Other area softball tonight:

Central Lee (1-7) hosts Danville Monday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division game.

Louisa-Muscatine (12-1) plays Winfield-Mount Union (8-3) in a SEI Superconference North Division game at Winfield on Monday.

Winfield-Mount Union (8-3) hosts No. 3 (Class 3A) Louisa-Muscatine Monday in a North Division game.

Cross Country:

Starting Monday June 10, 2019, the Mt Pleasant XC team will be starting up it’s summer runs. The runs will be for runners of any ability. It is much easier to compete in the fall after getting some summer runs in. Also it’s easier to run with other kids your own age than those hot solo runs!

The runs will meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7PM at the park by the swimming pool. They will meet Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 630AM by the Old Thresher’s Theatre. The runs are often out and back runs so it is easier to keep track of the runners. These are optional runs and not mandatory.

Tiger Athletics Weekend:

It was a banner weekend for two former Iowa Wesleyan Tigers. Brett Humpal and Nancy Stevens were both inducted into the Tiger Athletics Hall of Fame Saturday night at the Howe Atrium.

Stevens began her career as an athletic trainer at the University of Arkansas in 1979 and served ten years with the Razorbacks. Stevens returned to her alma mater in 1989, becoming Iowa Wesleyan’s first certified athletic trainer. She served IW athletics for seventeen years and retired from athletic training two years later after thirty years in the field. Along with being the athletic trainer for Tiger athletics, Stevens was an associate professor of physical education at Iowa Wesleyan and retired in 2012.

Brett Humpal was a member of the Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team from 2005 – 2009. During his illustrious career as a Tiger, Humpal etched his name in the IW record books. He was a three-time NAIA All-American; including the first men’s basketball player to receive First Team All-American Honors. Humpal was also a three-time Midwest Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team recipient. In his final year with the Tigers, Humpal was named MCC Player of the Year. He was a member of two MCC Conference Tournament Championships and NAIA National Tournament Qualifying teams. Second All-Time Career Scorer (1,766), Third All-Time Career Rebounder (761), and Third All-Time Career Assists (367) are among the records that remain standing in Humpal’s name.