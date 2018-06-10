SPORTS JUNE 10, 2018

Keegan Rich represented the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ track team at the Annual Senior All Star Track meet. Rich finished 2nd in the long jump event.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union wrapped up their soccer championships Saturday. Davenport Assumption won the Class 1A title, Council Bluffs Lewis Central won the Class 2A and Ankeny Centennial won the 3A title.

Justify won the Belmont Stakes Saturday, the third jewel of the triple crown. Justify led the entire race and picked up his 6th strait victory in the past 110 days.