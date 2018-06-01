SPORTS JUNE 1, 2018

SPORTS JUNE 1, 2018Written by John Kuhens on June 1, 2018
The MPHS softball team split with Ft. Madison on the Bloodhounds diamond during a Southeast Conference double header. M.P. won the 1st game 3-2, Anni liechty was the winning pitcher. Chi Glaha and Hannah Newman were 2-3 at the plate. In game two Ft. Madison won 8-3, Keelyn McNamee was in the circle for the Panthers. Sam Broeker hit a homerun to lead the offense.
AREA SOFTBALL SCORES:
Burlington 10, Davenport, Central 0
Burlington 9, Davenport, Central 6
Central Lee, Donnellson 9, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Pekin 10, Highland, Riverside 1
Fairfield 6, Washington 1
Washington 4, Fairfield 3 (8)
West Burlington 11, Cardinal, Eldon 7
Wapello 14, Columbus, Columbus Junction 0
MPHS baseball team won twice over Ft. Madison on the road 15-0 and 10-0, Panthers are now 4-0 in the conference.
AREA BASEBALL SCORES:
New London 14, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5
Notre Dame, Burlington 7, Danville 1
Pekin 14, Highland, Riverside 5
Van Buren Community 11, Central Lee, Donnellson 8 (11 inn.)
Wapello 13, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 3 (6 innings)
Washington 9, Fairfield 7
Fairfield 5, Washington 1
The 2018 Iowa High School Athletic Association Sate Soccer Tournament began yesterday in Des Moines here are the results by classes:
Class 1A:
Regina, Iowa City 3, Treynor 0
Gilbert 1, Assumption, Davenport 0 (2OT)
Williamsburg 2, Nevada 1
Des Moines Christian 4, Iowa Mennonite 0
Class 2A:
Pella 2, Perry 1
Marion 5, Newton 4
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Storm Lake 6, Hudson 0
Class 3A:
Waukee 2, Valley, W.D.M. 1 (OT)
Iowa City, West 2, Ankeny Centennial 1 (OT)
Ankeny 3, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City, City High 0
FRIDAYS SEMI FINAL PAIRINGS:
CLASS 1A
12:00—No. 1 Regina, Iowa City (16-3) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (14-7)
12:05—No. 2 Williamsburg (14-3) vs. No. 3 Des Moines Christian (16-1)
CLASS 2A
2:30—No. 1 Pella (16-2) vs. No. 5 Xavier, Cedar Rapids (10-7)
2:35—No. 2 Storm Lake (17-0) vs. No. 3 Marion (16-0)
CLASS 3A
5:00—No. 8 Waukee (13-5) vs. No. 5 Iowa City, West (18-3)
5:05—No. 7 Ankeny (16-4) vs. No. 3 Bettendorf (15-2)