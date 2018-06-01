SPORTS JUNE 1, 2018

The MPHS softball team split with Ft. Madison on the Bloodhounds diamond during a Southeast Conference double header. M.P. won the 1st game 3-2, Anni liechty was the winning pitcher. Chi Glaha and Hannah Newman were 2-3 at the plate. In game two Ft. Madison won 8-3, Keelyn McNamee was in the circle for the Panthers. Sam Broeker hit a homerun to lead the offense.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES:

Burlington 10, Davenport, Central 0

Burlington 9, Davenport, Central 6

Central Lee, Donnellson 9, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Pekin 10, Highland, Riverside 1

Fairfield 6, Washington 1

Washington 4, Fairfield 3 (8)

West Burlington 11, Cardinal, Eldon 7

Wapello 14, Columbus, Columbus Junction 0

MPHS baseball team won twice over Ft. Madison on the road 15-0 and 10-0, Panthers are now 4-0 in the conference.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

New London 14, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5

Notre Dame, Burlington 7, Danville 1

Pekin 14, Highland, Riverside 5

Van Buren Community 11, Central Lee, Donnellson 8 (11 inn.)

Wapello 13, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 3 (6 innings)

Washington 9, Fairfield 7

Fairfield 5, Washington 1

The 2018 Iowa High School Athletic Association Sate Soccer Tournament began yesterday in Des Moines here are the results by classes:

Class 1A:

Regina, Iowa City 3, Treynor 0

Gilbert 1, Assumption, Davenport 0 (2OT)

Williamsburg 2, Nevada 1

Des Moines Christian 4, Iowa Mennonite 0

Class 2A:

Pella 2, Perry 1

Marion 5, Newton 4

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Storm Lake 6, Hudson 0

Class 3A:

Waukee 2, Valley, W.D.M. 1 (OT)

Iowa City, West 2, Ankeny Centennial 1 (OT)

Ankeny 3, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0

Bettendorf 1, Iowa City, City High 0

FRIDAYS SEMI FINAL PAIRINGS:

CLASS 1A

12:00—No. 1 Regina, Iowa City (16-3) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (14-7)

12:05—No. 2 Williamsburg (14-3) vs. No. 3 Des Moines Christian (16-1)

CLASS 2A

2:30—No. 1 Pella (16-2) vs. No. 5 Xavier, Cedar Rapids (10-7)

2:35—No. 2 Storm Lake (17-0) vs. No. 3 Marion (16-0)

CLASS 3A

5:00—No. 8 Waukee (13-5) vs. No. 5 Iowa City, West (18-3)

5:05—No. 7 Ankeny (16-4) vs. No. 3 Bettendorf (15-2)