SPORTS JULY 9, 2017

JULY 9, 2017

The 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panthers won their Regional semi-final game at home Saturday night against Maquoketa 13-6. Bailey Johnson had 2 homeruns and 5 RBI’s, Sarah Moffett also homered for MPHS in thier 30th win of the season. Cali Liechty pitched the win striking out 9 batters. The win sends Mt. Pleasant into the Regional final at home Tuesday against Cedar Rapids Xavier who won 10-0 over 11th ranked A.D.M. Adel last night.

OTHER 4A REGIONAL SCORES:

Fairfield won over Keokuk 11 to 6 and Des Moines Hoover beat Waterloo East 12 to 2. Hoover plays at Fairfield Tuesday in a Regional final.

Burlington beat North Scott 3 to 1 and Oskaloosa beat Washington 7 to 1. Burlington plays at Oskaloosa Tuesday in a Regional final.