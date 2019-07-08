Sports, July 8th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team fell for the second consecutive game, losing 7-3 to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont last Friday night.

Here’s how things played out:

Pitching:

Trace White (L) 4IP, 6runs on 5hits, 4BBs, and 1K

Corbin Broeker 2IP, 1run on 3hits, 0BB, and 1K

Hitting:

Nik Coble 2-3

Jaxon Hoyle 2-4

Clayton Lowery 2B and RBI

Trace White 1B

Chase Lamm RBI

Mount Pleasant is now 18-8 on the year and they’ll be at home tomorrow night, taking on Burlington at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Class 4A

Johnston (23-4), LW #1 Iowa City West (26-6), LW #2 Western Dubuque (25-6), LW #3 Urbandale (22-10), LW #6 Des Moines Roosevelt (22-5), LW #4 Southeast Polk (24-9), LW #8 Ankeny Centennial (20-9), LW #7 Dowling Catholic (20-10), LW #9 Linn-Mar (23-7), LW #5 Waukee (20-10), LW (X)

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-2), LW #1 Davenport Assumption (23-3), LW #2 Central DeWitt (25-0), LW #3 Harlan (20-4), LW #5 Marion (23-5), LW #4 Gilbert (21-2), LW #7 Centerville (19-3), LW #9 Fairfield (20-4), LW #10 North Polk (20-4), LW (X) Ballard (19-5), LW #6

Class 2A (final poll)

Wilton (22-2), LW #1 North Linn (34-4), LW #3 Dike-New Hartford (24-3), LW #2 West Lyon (24-0), LW #5 Van Meter (23-3), LW #6 Treynor (25-6), LW #4 New Hampton (25-6), LW #7 Dyersville Beckman (25-10), LW #8 Hinton (23-2), LW #9 Estherville Lincoln Central (25-2), LW #10

Class 1A (final poll)

Mason City Newman(26-3), LW #1 Martensdale-St. Mary’s (29-4), LW #2 Alburnett (27-4), LW #3 Calamus-Wheatland (27-3), LW #4 Southeast Warren (25-3), LW #5 Don Bosco (22-4), LW #6 Saint Ansgar (20-7), LW #7 Kingsley-Pierson (23-4), LW #8 Coon Rapids-Bayard (22-4), LW #9 Remsen St. Mary’s (20-7), LW #10

Softball:

The Mt. Pleasant softball team wrapped up the regular season with a record of 23-12, after earning a split in their two games at the Iowa City tournament, Saturday.

Mount Pleasant beat Iowa City West 10- 1, Muscatine blanked Mount Pleasant 12-0.

The Panthers now prepare for the post season.

They’ll play at home Saturday against the winner of a regional first round game between Fairfield and Keokuk.

The post-season begins for Class 1A and 2A softball teams with first round regional play tonight.

KILJ-FM and kilj.com will bring you the 1A action of HLV at New London, game time is set for 7:00 pm.

New London enters the post-season with a record of 9-13, while HLV is 5-14. Senior pitcher Chloe Heitmeier has been superb this year for New London, and she’ll likely get the ball tonight.

Heitmeier is 8-12 with a 3.69 ERA this year.

Other contests tonight:

Winfield Mt. Union opens at home hosting Tri-County.

In Class 2A, Danville is at Pekin and Mediapolis is at West Branch.

College Football:

One college football preview magazine feels the Iowa defense will help the Hawkeyes be a contender in the Big Ten West Division race.

College football guru Phil Steele says, yes, Iowa will have to fill a couple of unexpected holes with defensive end Anthony Nelson and safety Amani Hooker leaving early for the NFL.

But the defensive line that helped lead the upset against Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl remains mostly intact.

SPORTSCUT

Steele also believes that this year’s Big Ten West race is going to be a very competitive one.

The Hawkeyes will begin their 2019 campaign at home on August 31st, versus Miami of Ohio.