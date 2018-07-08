SPORTS JULY 8, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team won 4-1 over Washington on the Demons home field Saturday night by a 4-1 score, that loss to the Panthers ended the chances for Washington to tie with Fairfield for the conference title. Fairfield wins the league with a 13-3 record, M.P. and Washington tie for 2nd at 11-4. Jordon Magnani was the winning pitcher with relief help from Zach Beason. Colby Potts had two hits and Chase Lamm added a double to lead the Panther offense. MPHS wraps up the regular season at Community Filed in Burlington Monday against the Burlington Grayhounds, JV game is at 3 pm and varsity to follow.

TOURNAMENT BASEBALL RESULTS FROM SATURDAY NIGHT: CLASS 1A: Danville downed Winfield Mt. Union 18-8 in 6 innings, the Bears play New London on the Tigers field Tuesday at 7 p.m. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live as part of a double heqder broadcast that has Holy Trinity Catholic playing Burlington Notre Dame at 5 pm.

CLASS 2A SCORES:

Wapello beat Davis County 4-3

Central Lee beat West Burlington 7-1

GIRLS REGIONAL TOURNAMENT SOFTBALL CLASS 4A SEMI FINAL GAMES:

Keokuk beat North Scott 9-6, Cedar Rapids Xavier downed Iowa City Liberty 1-0, Keokuk and Xavier play the championship at Xavier Tuesday night at 7 pm.

Fairfield beat Oskaloosa 6-4 and Newton beat Washington 3-1, Fairfield plays at Netwon Tuesday at 7 pm in the championship.