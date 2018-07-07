SPORTS JULY 7, 2018

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT:

New London won over #8 Sigourney 2-0 in Friday’s regional semifinal at Sigourney. Sofie Reighard scored both Tiger runs, one on a passed ball, then Camryn Blint’s RBI single in the fifth inning scored Reinhard with an insurance run. Blint was the winning pitcher, allowing just three hits while striking out 10. Carson McSorley had two hits for the Tigers.

New London (19-9) hosts (21-8) North Mahaska Monday night in the Regional final, North Mahaska beat Lynnville Sully 3-1 in the other semi-final. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com beginning at 7 pm WINNER GOES TO STATE

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM FRIDAY NIGHT:

L&M BEAT WAPELLO 10-3

EAST MARSHALL WON OVER BCLUW 12-2

MONDAY NIGHT AT 7 PM L&M WILL HOST EAST MARSHALL …WINNER GOES TO STATE.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM FRIDAY NIGHT:

ALBIA BEAT WEST BURLINGTON/NOTRE DAME 12-0

WILLIAMSBURG BEAT WEST LIBERTY 3-1

WILLIAMSBURG PLAYS AT ALBIA MONDAY AT 7 PM WINNER GOES TO STATE

Class 4A Regional #5 softball action coming up tonight will have Fairfield at Oskaloosa at 7 pm. In the other half of the region Washington will play at Newton.

In Region # 6-Keokuk will play at #7 North Scott, and Iowa City Liberty will play at Xavier both games beginning at 7 pm.

KILJ-FM 105.5 AND KILJ.COM WILL BROADCAST BOYS CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASEBALL TONIGHT FROM DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL. THE 1-23 WINFIELD MT. UNION WOLVES WILL VISIT THE 1-21 DANVILLE BEARS, AIRTIME IS 7 PM

CLASS 2A DISTRICT PLAY HAS WAPELLO PLAYING DAVIS COUNTY AT CENTRAL LEE AT 5 PM FOLLOWED BY WEST BURLINGTON PLAYING CENTRAL LEE AT 7 PM

THE MT. PLEASANT PANTHER BASEBALL TEAM WON AT HOME LAST NIGHT OVER EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG 9-8, Rylan Seberg and Colby Potts each drove in two runs, Mount Pleasant took the lead with three runs in the sixth inning.THEY WILL BE PLAYING A MAKEUP DOUBLE HEADER AT WASHINGTON TONIGHT AT 5:30 PM, THESE GAMES WERE RAINED OUT EARLIER IN THE SEASON. TONIGHT’S ACTION WILL WRAP UP THE CONFERENCE SCHEDULE.

The annual SCC Alumni Association Golf Outing is set for Friday, July 20, at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course with a shot-gun start at 12:30 p.m. Lunch is included in the registration fee and is available starting at 11 a.m. The event includes free beverages, games, prizes, dinner, Birdies for Charity pledges, a raffle, and gifts for every golfer. Lucky golfers who get holes in one will have a chance to win $5,000 or other prizes. The entry fee is $90 per golfer or $600 for a sponsored 4-member team. Sponsorship opportunities include $250 hole sponsorships, which allow a game or product demonstration or give away at the hole, and $100 flag sponsorships. Also available are a $2,000 major event sponsorship, a $1,500 golf ball sponsorship, a $1,000 score card sponsorship, a $750 golf cart sponsorship, and $250 beverage cart co-sponsorships.