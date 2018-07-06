SPORTS JULY 6, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 3A District 10 Baseball Tournament pairings. Mt. Pleasant is a #4 seed and will play #5 seeded Clear Creek-Amana at Solon on July 13th at 5 pm. The late game at that site at 7 pm is #1 seed Solon playing host to #8 seed Keokuk. The Friday night winners will meet Monday July 16th at 7 pm. The other half of the Substate has District #9 being hosted by Fairfield. On July 13th at 5 pm Washington plays Iowa City Liberty, followed by host school Fairfield playing Ft. Madison. Friday’s winners will meet Monday at Fairfield in the District final. The two District champs will meet in the Substate final with the winner going to state.

Mt. Pleasant High School dropped two baseball games at Knoxville Thursday night by scores of 9-3 and 2-1. In game one Colby Potts went the distance on the mound and Cooper Huckabone had 2 hits. Game two Bryce Anderson went the distance and Nick Coble hit a double. MPHS is now 19-14 and will play host to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont tonight in a JV-varsity double header. The Rockets played last night also winning 3-2 over Woodward Granger and have a 16-8 record.

The 2018 season for the Mt. Pleasant high School girls softball team came to an end at Fairfield Thursday night in the 1st round of the Class 4A Regional Tournament against the Fairfield Trojans. M.P. fell by a score of 13-1 after 4 innings on the 12 run rule. Fairfield scored 1st in the bottom of the 1st inning platting 1 run. MPHS came right back in the top of the 2nd with a run to tie the score as Trinity Krabill singled, then stole 2nd, advanced to third on a Grace Kelly ground out then scored on a Savana Walls sacrifice fly. Fairfield then put the game away in the bottom of the 2nd when 15 batters came to the plate and scored 10 runs off 9 hits and 2 Panther errors. Lyndi Vantiger had the other Panther hit in the top of the 4th inning. Fairfield advances to the Regional Semi-Final Saturday night at Oskaloosa against the Indians with a 17-23 record. MPHS ends up 13-26 for the season.

OTHER REGIONAL SOFTBALL:

In the other half of the Regional Washington came from behind to beat Clear Creek-Amana 6-4 and now advance to play at Newton Saturday night in the semi final.

In Region 6-Keokuk beat Ft. Madison 14-2 and advances on to play #7 North Scott on the road tomorrow night in semi-final action.

Iowa City Liberty beat DeWitt Central 3-2, the Lightning play at Xavier tomorrow night in the other semi-final.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL TONIGHT:

The New London Tigers and Sigourney Savage softball teams will continue their run to the state tournament after, Tuesday night’s action where New London won 2-1 over Montezuma and Sigourney shut out conference foe Tri-County 7-0.

Sigourney scored three runs in the home half of the first inning, then added two more runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings to grab the win. New London scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to squeak out a 2-1 win and advance into tonight’s Regional semi-final. Picking up key hits for the Tigers in the 7th were Camryn Blint, Laney Loyd, Kara Krieger and Alexa Wenger. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live at 7 pm. In the other half of the Regional Tuesday night North Mahaska beat Lone Tree 9-0. North Mahaska plays at Lynnville Sully tonight at 7 pm. The semi-final winners meet in the Regional final Monday night at a site to be determined, the highest seeded team playing will host.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

L&M 12 Danville 0

Wapello 4 Highland 0

Wapello plays at L&M tonight at 7 pm

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

Albia 8 Davis County 3

West Burlington/Notre Dame 6 Central Lee 1

West Burlington plays at Albia tonight at 7 pm

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be three special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith, Fran McCaffery and head men’s basketball coach at Iowa and University of Nebraska new men’s golf coach Mark Hankins will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the District Tournament baseball pairings for the upcoming post season tournament. CLASS 1A: DISTRICT #10: 7/7/18 @ 7 PM Winfield Mt. Union at Danville. 7/10/18 @ New London 5 PM Notre Dame vs Holy Trinity Catholic, 7 pm New London vs Danville/WMU winner. At Eldon that night IMS will play Keota at 5 pm and at 7 pm Cardinal will play Sigourney. 7/12/18 @ New London 5 pm Cardinal/Sigourney and Notre Dame/Holy Trinity winners will play. & pm New London/Danville/WMU winner plays IMS vs Keota winner. 7/14/18 @ New London @ 7 PM District Championship with semi-final winners meeting.

7/17/18 @ Washington @ 7 PM the District 10 winner will meet the District 9 winner to qualify for state.

CLASS 2A: DISTRICT 10: 7/7/18 @ Central Lee @ 5 pm Wapello vs Davis County @ 7 pm West Burlington vs Central Lee. 7/10/18 @ Mediapolis @ 5 pm Central Lee vs West Burlington winner plays Van Buren, Wapello vs Davis County winner plays Mediapolis. 7/14/18 @ Mediapolis @ 7 pm championship game. 7/17/18 @ Fairfield @ 7pm Sub-State Championship.