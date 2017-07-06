SPORTS JULY 6, 2017

New London pulled out an exciting 8-7 Class 1A Regional quarterfinal win on the road at Moravia last night to move into the semifinals Friday at Sigourney against Sigourney who beat Winfield Mt. union 6-1 in their quarterfinal matchup. Camryn Blint and Layney Loyd each had two hits and scored twice. Catcher Breanna Mettler knocked in 2 RBI’s and Sydni Coleman was the winning pitcher. The Tigers now have a 15-13 record heading into tomorrow night’s semifinal game at Sigourney against the 20-11 Savages who beat WMU last night 6-1. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the game beginning at 7 pm. The Wolves led 1-0 early but could not hang on, Hannah Mathews was 2-3 at the plate, Maddie Anderson suffered the loss in the circle. WMU ends the year with an 8-16 record.

OTHER CLASS 1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL SCORES: Martensdale St. Mary’s 12 S.E. Warren 0, Wayne 10 Seymour 2.

CLASS 1A FRIDAY 7 PM SEMIFINALS: New London at Sigourney and Wayne at Martensdale St. Mary’s.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: Pella Christian 7 Danville 1, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont 5 Van Buren 1, Highland 8 Pekin 4, L&M 8 Wapello 5.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS FRIDAY: Highland at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont. L&M at Pella Christian.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL RESULTS: Mt. Vernon 12 Columbus Community/Waco 0. Davenport Assumption 9 Williamsburg 0. West Liberty 6 Davis County 1.

TONIGHT’S QUARTERFINAL GAMES: Central Lee at West Burlington-Notre Dame. Camanche at Goose lake Northeast.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL GAMES TONIGHT: Maquoketa at Marion, winner plays Mt. Pleasant Saturday night at 7 pm in Mt. Pleasant, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live. Grinnell at Cedar Rapids Xavier. DeWitt Central at Washington, Clear Creek-Amana at North Scott. Ft. Madison at Keokuk and Bondurant Farrar at Waterloo East

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team will be in action tonight against Knoxville. There will be one varsity game played at Community Field in Burlington beginning at 5 pm.