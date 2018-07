SPORTS JULY 4, 2018

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL TUESDAY NIGHT:

New London 2 Montezuma 1

Sigourney 7 Tri-County 0

Friday night New London plays at Sigourney at 7 pm…KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live

Lynnville Sully won 2-1 over Winfield Mt. Union

North Mahaska beat Lone Tree 9-0

North Mahaska plays at Lynnville Sully Friday night at 7 pm

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

L&M 12 Danville 0

Wapello 4 Highland 0

Wapello plays at L&M Friday at 7 pm

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

Albia 8 Davis County 3

West Burlington/Notre Dame 6 Central Lee 1

West Burlington plays at Albia Friday at 7 pm

West Liberty beat Columbus Community 13-3