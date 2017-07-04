SPORTS JULY 4, 2017

The 8th ranked MPHS softball team captured the Southeast Conference softball title the hard way last night sweeping a double header on the road at #3 ranked Fairfield. The Panthers won the 1st game 2-1 and won the nightcap 5-0. Pitching the win in the 1st game was Cali Liechty was the winning pitcher and Abbie liechty knocked in the winning run. In game 2 Bailey Johnson threw a 3 hitter to get the win, Mikayla Cam, Dani Broeker and Allison Buckert had 2 hits each. MPHS is now 29-10 and finished the conference season 13-3. Panthers open up tournament play Saturday night at home against either Maquoketa or Marion whichever one wins that matchup tomorrow night.

Not to be outdone the MPHS baseball team also swept Fairfield on the road 3-1 in 9 innings and 7-4 capturing a conference championship. Zach Beason pitched the win in the opener getting relief help from Colby Potts. In the nightcap Jordon Magnani threw the win. Patrick Canby led the hitting for MPHS in both games getting two hits in each. Mt. Pleasant will host Knoxville Thursday in a single varsity game to be played at Community Field in Burlington.

GIRLS REGIONAL SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

CLASS 1A: New London opened up their tournament trail at home Monday night with an 11-4 win over Moulton Udell, Camryn Blint pitched the win for the Tigers and Carson McSorely returned to the lineup with after suffering a hand injury several weeks ago, she went 3-4, had 3 doubles and 2 RBI’s. Sydni Coleman also had 3 hits including a homerun and she had 4 RBI’s. New London moves onto the next round at Moravia against Moravia Wednesday night at 7 pm with a record of 14-13, Moulton Udell ends the year. Moravia had a 1st round bye last night. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live.

Winfield Mt. Union opened the tournament trail with a 12-1 win over Keota, Madie Anderson pitched the win, Hannah Mathews had a two run triple to lead the Wolvette hitting. WMU 8-15 will now play at Sigourney tomorrow night at 7 pm

OTHER 1A REGIONAL SCORES: S.E. Warren 4 Twin Cedars 0, Wayne 15 Morman Trail 0, Seymour 10 Melcher-Dallas 1.

WEDNESDAY’S REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS:

New London at Moravia, WMU at Sigourney, Martensdale St. Mary’s vs S.E. Warren and Wayne at Seymour.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SCORES: Danville 7 Mediapolis 2, Van Buren 14 Cardinal 8.

CLASS 2A WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE: Van Buren at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pekin at Highland, Wapello at L&M, Danville at Pella Christian.