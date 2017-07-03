SPORTS JULY 3RD 2017

The MPHS softball team played in the Iowa City Tournament Friday and Saturday against some of the state’s top competition and won just one game but showed well against all 5A competition. Friday #2 ranked Valley of West Des Moines beat the Panthers 9-2 and Iowa City West won over M.P. 4-1. Then Saturday Mt. Pleasant fell 4-0 to #7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, then beat #12 Muscatine 6-3, with Cali Liechty pitching the win and helped out by the hitting of Sarah Moffett who was 3-4 at the plate with a home run. Mt. Pleasant is npow 27-10 overall and close out the regular season at #2 ranked SouthEast Conference foe Fairfield tonight.

The Regional Tournament softball Tournaments for Class 1A thru 3A begins tonight. The New London Tigers will open at home on at 7 pm against Moulton-Udell KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live. The winner will play July 5th at Moravia against Moravia. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home against Keota tonight, the winner advances to play Sigourney at Sigourney on July 5th. Regional semi final play will be July 7th and the Regional finals will be played at the highest remaining seed home diamond on July 10th. Currently the highest ranked team in this regional is #3 rated Martensdale St. Mary’s.

In Class 2A Regional play there is a matchup tonight of Cardinal at Van Buren.

The MPHS baseball team that is on a 4 game winning streak plays at Fairfield tonight in s Southeast Conference matchup, Panthers are 21-12 going into tonight’s action.