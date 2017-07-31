SPORTS JULY 31, 2017

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced All-State softball selections. Bailey Johnson of Mt. Pleasant High School was named 1st team class 4A, Chi Glaha was named 2nd team

The North defeated the South 30-13 in the 2017 Shrine Game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Pat Canby former Mt. Pleasant Panther Played for the South team.

In Pro Football news involving former Mt. Pleasant Panther and Iowa Hawkeye Henry Krieger-Coble The Broncos signed linebacker Danny Mason on Saturday to add to the team’s depth and competition in training camp. In a corresponding roster move, the Broncos waived tight end Henry Krieger-Coble. Krieger-Coble spent his first NFL season with the Broncos after joining the team in 2016 as a college free agent. Henry wasn’t unemployed long the Indianapolis Colts had a busy day on Sunday. They opened up training camp at Lucas Oil Stadium and made a transaction that included claiming tight end Henry Krieger-Coble off of the waiver wire from the Denver Broncos.

The State Baseball Tournament wrapped up Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The Mason City Newman Catholic Knights defeated the Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils 8-3 Saturday at Principal Park to win the Class 1A baseball championship game. Newman wins its third state championship in the last five years, also taking home the Class 1A title in 2013 and 2015.

The Dyersville Beckman Catholic Trailblazers defeated the Kuemper Catholic Knights 9-6 Saturday at Principal Park to win the Class 2A championship game. Beckman wins its sixth state championship and its first since back-to-back titles in 2012-2013.

The Davenport Assumption Knights defeated the defending champion Harlan Cyclones 10-1 to capture the Class 3A state title Saturday at Principal Park. The title is the all-time state record 10th in history for the Knights.

Johnston won the 4A title over Des Moines Dowling 5-0.

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. There is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

The Mt. Pleasant 5th and 6th Grade Youth Tackle Football program registration is underway and is available to any youth entering into 5th or 6th grade in the fall of 2017. The program begins the week of August 14th with the first of six Sunday games beginning September 10th. The registration fee is $70 per player. Our partnership with the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) was just recently finalized. Please ignore the late registration fee note on the registration form.

Equipment fitting and weigh in will be held Saturday, August 5th at Cottrell Gym. Both the player and a guardian must attend. Players in attendance will receive a free t-shirt.

Registration forms can be obtained at Becker Law Office, during school registration, and at the equipment fitting. However, EARLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED and can be done by going to http://youthsportsfoundation.org/online-registrations/online-football-registrations/.

Along with the beginning of the Youth Football season, there will be a FREE football camp for all 5th and 6th grade football players. Camp will run from 1:30-3:00 at the Mapleleaf Football Complex on August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Registration forms for the youth football season will be available at the camp as well.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Caleb Akey at 319-931-2324 via call/text or email at calebakey4@gmail.com.