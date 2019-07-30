Sports, July 30th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Central Lee baseball team saw their season come to a close yesterday afternoon in a Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against Des Moines Christian.

Central Lee jumped out a 5-2 lead after four innings, but that’s when the Des Moines Christian bats’ woke up.

The Lions scored four times in the 5th, twice in the 6th and added one more in the 7th to move on to the Class 2A semifinals in a 9-7 win.

RBIs from Brett Shelton, Grant Christy, Frankie Accurso, and Andrew Fox helped the Lions enter the sixth inning with the game tied up at six apiece.

Des Moines Christian wouldn’t let go of the lead after Fox leaded off with a triple and would score off of a ground out by Adam Witty in the sixth inning.

Central Lee would bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 7th, only to see Ethan Pohren’s sinking liner caught in right field, doubling off Alex Sandoval — who thought the ball had dropped in for a hit.

Des Moines Christian had five errors in the game while Central Lee had three — all of which came in the four run 5th inning.

At the time, the 16 combined runs scored by Des Moines Christian and Central Lee were the most in a Iowa High School state tournament game since Clear Lake’s 10-7 win over Hinton in the 2A semifinals in 2016.

The 16 combined runs scored by Des Moines Christian and Central Lee were the most in a #iahsbb state tournament game since Clear Lake's 10-7 win over Hinton in the 2A semifinals in 2016. — IHSAA (@IHSAA) July 29, 2019

That held up until the nightcap, when Van Meter defeated Underwood 17-7.

The 2A field now stands as this:

#1 North Linn vs. #5 Des Moines Christian

#2 Van Meter vs. #6 West Sioux

3A action will get underway today at Principal Park:

#1 Xavier, Cedar Rapids (38-2) vs. #8 ADM, Adel (13-17)

#4 Marion (32-5) vs. #5 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (29-10)

#3 Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. #6 Centerville (24-6)

#2 Assumption, Davenport (31-4) vs. #7 Boone (20-12)

And 4A action will begin tomorrow:

#4 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (30-11) vs. #5 Southeast Polk (30-13)

#1 Johnston (34-5) vs. #8 Ankeny (21-17)

#3 Epworth, Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. #6 Urbandale (28-14)

#2 Iowa City, West (33-7) vs. #7 Pleasant Valley (25-11)

Football:

University of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2019 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Watch List. Stanley is one of 16 quarterbacks on the 40-player list.

Presented by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, the award is presented to the nation’s most outstanding player. A quarterback has won the award five of the last six years.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 243-pounds) passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns — the second-most in the Big Ten and 22nd-most in the country — last season. His 52 career touchdowns rank fourth in program history and are the most by a Hawkeye over a two-year span. The Menomonie, Wisconsin, native also ranks ninth in career passing yards (5,351) and total offense (5,240).

As Iowa’s offensive team captain, Stanley set an Iowa bowl record for longest pass and longest touchdown pass with a 75-yard touchdown in Iowa’s 2019 Outback Bowl win over No. 18 Mississippi State.

Stanley was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award watch lists earlier this summer.

The award is named after Walter Camp, the “Father of American Football,” who was a pioneer of American football.

Former quarterback Brad Banks (2002) and former defensive back Desmond King (2015) were finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio.